Following a season of violence, death, and answers that bring us (slightly) closer to the truth in Fromland, the season 3 finale did not disappoint.

During the finale, fans saw a key character being killed off, a huge revelation about Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and Jade (David Alpay) and even more time travel, with us being left on another major cliffhanger for season 4.

Even star Harold Perrineau admitted he's still got big questions.

So, here's what went down in the finale episode of From season 3!

From season 3 ending explained: Why did the Man in Yellow kill Jim?

The Man in Yellow killed Jim as a result of Tabitha and Jade's discovery about who they really are (reincarnated versions of Miranda and Christopher).

It seems that time and time again, the Man in Yellow has attempted to prevent the pair of them from getting to the truth, resulting in the ultimate vengeance - the killing of Jim (Eion Bailey), Tabitha's husband - when they finally do.

The Man in Yellow's (Douglas E Hughes) killing of Jim has also answered some questions, making clear that he was the voice on the end of the radio in season 1, warning Jim about Tabitha's curiosity.

However, it also opens up more questions - why is this knowledge so dangerous?

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews in From season 3. MGM

Although we've seen a lot of death, Jim is the first main character to meet his demise, making it clear that absolutely no one is safe.

There's one caveat to that, though - it seems the Man in Yellow can't kill Tabitha or Jade himself, due to their earlier connections to the town.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Harold Perrineau questioned why certain characters aren't being killed off by the town, but instead are seemingly taunted, saying: "We've lost a lot of people this season alone. The town wants to break Boyd, Jade keeps having encounters with all sorts of people...

The Man in Yellow (Douglas E Hughes) in From season 3.

"So I'm really curious about who's connected to this place, why they're connected, and how it's going to help us or hurt us. That's going to be really, really interesting for me."

The season 3 finale has given us some of these answers, but certainly not all of them.

Who are Miranda and Christopher?

Miranda and Christopher are earlier versions of Tabitha and Jade.

The season 3 finale revealed that the pair of them keep coming back to the town, or are being reincarnated (as many fans predicted), in an attempt to save the children.

This in itself answers a lot of questions, and explains Tabitha's close connection with Victor (considering she's actually another version of his mother) and why Tabitha kept experiencing memories of Miranda.

David Alpay as Jade Herrera in From. Chris Reardon/CBS/Paramount

In a full-circle moment, the children actually help Tabitha and Jade to remember their connection to the town. Jim realises that the numbers in the bottles on the bottle tree represent musical notes, and when Jade plays the song that the notes represent, the children appear and remind the pair of them of their previous lifetimes in the town.

What's more, they realise that one of the children was their daughter.

What happened to Fatima?

In a horrifying turn of events, Fatima gave birth to the Smiley monster, which has been reborn after Boyd killed it in season 2.

Not only has this concluded Fatima's disturbing pregnancy storyline (thankfully, she was fine, as promised by star Perrineau), but reveals a more terrifying truth about the monsters - they're immortal and seemingly can't be killed permanently.

It appears that the only way to kill the monsters for good will be to save the children, making Tabitha and Jade key to everyone's survival - but if they haven't managed it in other lifetimes, can they figure it out in this one?

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima in From season 3. MGM

During Fatima's rescue, we also see a darker side to Boyd as he tortures Elgin after realising he knows where she is.

Also getting in on this is Sara, who returns to her vicious ways by cutting out one of Elgin's eyes and ultimately saving Boyd from resorting to even more violence.

Perrineau previously explained how Sara would be helpful in the finale, telling RadioTimes.com: "Sara understands the voices better, and that understanding will be helpful to everyone else."

What does Julie's time travel mean?

Tragically, the final scenes of From season 3 make it clear that Julie can't change much as a result of her time travelling, as she fails to save her father Jim.

We see a future version of Julie appear just before Jim's death, telling him: "This is when it happens."

While she'll likely continue her time travelling, gaining valuable knowledge, she likely won't be able to directly change anything, as her brother Ethan tells her.

However, one thing she could potentially do is impart this knowledge to the residents of Fromland.

As we know, knowledge is everything in the town - so could Julie be the key to their survival going forward?

