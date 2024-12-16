Led by Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), the unfortunate citizens of the unnamed town attempt to find a way out of their nightmarish reality, with each season bringing more nasty surprises.

If you've been patiently waiting for the latest episodes to arrive in the UK, the good news is that your challenge is almost over: From season 3 will premiere on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW on Tuesday 14th January 2025.

Ahead of the show's season 3 debut in the US, From star Elizabeth Saunders gave us a cryptic tease of what's in store.

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima in From season 3. MGM

"People are put in danger, for sure," she explained. "Things are getting dicey and tight and the monsters – there's different aspects and kinds of monsters and dangers that are coming."

Saunders continued: "What I love about this show is love – there's a lot, actually, a lot of places of love in the show amongst characters.

"And I think John [Griffin] and Jeff [Pinkner] have brought that discussion into it – different kinds of love. Lost love, found love, love that's not working, and how that helps us as humans survive, and how it breaks us when we don't have connections."

Perrineau added (via CBR): "It's exhausting watching some of the things that are happening [in season 3]. I like when it gets creepy and weird, but I think because you fall in love with these people, when something happens, it really feels bad.

"This season is gonna be heavy. There'll be fun stuff, but the town is really doing a number on everybody and it's really just mean at the end of the day."

The latest episodes went down a storm with viewers, prompting US streaming service MGM+ to renew From for a fourth season, which is set to start filming early next year.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

From season 3 premieres on Sky Sci-Fi on Tuesday 14th January 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.