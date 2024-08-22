Star Elizabeth Saunders, who plays Donna Raines in the MGM+ sci-fi series, has confirmed that season 3 will bring us closer to those answers - but never fear, we won't be missing the air of mystery that makes the show the hit it is.

Saunders exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "We'll get further to answers, for sure, but they're not the answers.

"It's like in life - you get things that reveal, things that make you go, 'Oh, oh, OK, OK.' But as that happens, something side-swipes it. It doesn't necessarily just get completely annihilated, but it gives it another complexity.

Ricky He as Kenny Liu & Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From. Chris Reardon/MGM+

"I think fans are going to be happy that they're discovering what certain things mean, or potentially how they can see it's going to go - I'm always loathe to say you're going to get answers, because different people have a different expectation [of] what an answer is.

"Some people want flat-out, it's explained 100 per cent. I'm more the person that goes, 'Here's a piece of information, here's a piece of information,' and I start going, 'Oh, oh.' And actually, if I'm really enjoying a show, I don't even care if I'm wrong."

Ever since that shock season 2 finale, fans have been theorising what's going on in Fromland after Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) seemingly fell to her death, only to wake up in a hospital bed back in the real world.

Carefully teasing what's to come, Saunders said: "The world has more connections to other places, both internal and external, than we have known before – what journeys within and what journeys without, how does the world enter in...?

"I'm not explaining it very well, because I don't want to give it away! But there's multiple levels of it, and they twist and turn in. It's nothing simple – it only gets more complex."

We'd expect nothing less!

From season 3 will arrive on MGM+ on 22nd September. Seasons 1-2 are available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

