The final episode of season 2 provided one of the biggest twists to date when Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) was pushed out of the lighthouse, seemingly falling to her death, before waking up in a hospital bed in the real world.

But it seems that's got nothing on season 3, with Saunders candidly revealing her reaction to the final scenes of season 3: "What the f**k?!"

"It takes another turn that you don't see coming," she confirmed to RadioTimes.com. "And it's like, 'Boom, boom, boom.' It's not one thing. You're like, 'John wrote that?' That's how I felt."

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines in From season 2. MGM+

She added of her first reaction to the season 3 scripts: "They were kind of crazy. They're sort of what I expected, but they turned a corner really quickly.

"Given that it's always the next day, like, it's not over a huge expanse of time, the amount of things that have happened in under a week is horrific.

"Like, it would be nasty to experience these things over the course of a year, on occasion, but to have it night after night and day after day now - because things are starting to happen in the day, even increasingly, not in terms of monsters necessarily, but in terms of the events of the characters."

Saunders added of Donna's journey in season 3: "She's witnessing a lot of stuff that she finds really disturbing from other people - not just the monsters. But there's some pretty horrific monster activity we all contend with."

She went on: "I think what's great about the show too is, like, we're such a tight group in this little town. Everybody's experience is affecting everybody else's experience. Even if the characters don't have a scene, you have to keep in mind that you know it's coming.

"What's happened to Jim, what's happened to Tabitha, what's happened to Boyd, it somehow is affecting your emotional space.

"You're not just following a throughline of your character, or two people that we're going on a journey [with] together. We're all being affected by everything, even if it doesn't directly happen to us."

From season 3 will arrive on MGM+ on 22nd September. Seasons 1-2 are available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

