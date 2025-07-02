No doubt, developers Treyarch will pull out even more surprises before Black Ops 7 launches later this year, but it’s hard to imagine how they will top this.

CoD BO6 Season 4 was already big enough, though, so be sure to check out the patch notes for that, as there may be content you missed out on!

But there’s plenty to sink our teeth into now, so let’s get to it!

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Season 4 Reloaded launches on 3rd July 2025.

In terms of upcoming video game release dates, CoD BO6 Season 4 Reloaded stands alone for about a week, but Mecha Break released the day before, so if you usually play with a group, you might be down a few members if they’re away being distracted by some anime-mecha goodness.

And speaking of release dates, who knows when we might see Black Ops 7, but it will be sometime between now and the end of the year at least.

However, there’s plenty of Black Ops 6 to enjoy in the here and now!

When is the CoD BO6 Season 4 Reloaded UK launch time?

The UK launch time for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded is 5pm BST.

Perfect then for finishing work or school and coming home to some CoD! If your commute isn’t too long, that is…

We have our fingers crossed in the hopes that traffic will be light!

If you're stuck in the depths of the rush hour, you can at least keep yourself from being bored silly on the bus if you bring along a Nintendo Switch or the new Switch 2.

The Steam Deck OLED would also do the trick nicely, as long as you’re not behind the wheel!

What to expect in CoD BO6 Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded is all about Beavis and Butt-Head. Yes, really.

There’s a Tracer Pack that includes two hilarious operator skins, as outlined by Activision:

Beavis & Butt-Head mean business as they deploy in tactical gear. Get both characters with the “Recon Beavis” Operator Skin for Beavis and the “Infil Butt-Head” Operator Skin for Butt-Head. What the duo lacks in smarts they make up for in weaponry, including the “T.P. Destroyer” CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle, “Suck Less” KSV SMG, and “Cornholio’s Wrath” Feng 82 LMG Weapon Blueprints, all featuring Cel-Shaded Green Tracers and T.P. Fart Death FX.

The Butt-Head operator skin can also be earned as an ultimate mystery award.

But that isn’t all, and the official Call of Duty Blog lists out the highlights:

Two New Maps : Attend the grand opening of the Rolling Hills distillery in Fringe, a reimagined version of the map first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Slip into the shadows of the new Eclipse Strike map, an Avalon nightclub featuring pulsing dance music and neon-lit tables where nefarious deals are made.

: Attend the grand opening of the Rolling Hills distillery in Fringe, a reimagined version of the map first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Slip into the shadows of the new Eclipse Strike map, an Avalon nightclub featuring pulsing dance music and neon-lit tables where nefarious deals are made. Cel-Shaded Map Playlists : Play cel-shaded variants of Nuketown, Babylon, Skyline, Stakeout, and Grind across the 6v6 respawn game modes in CODtoons Moshpit. Then gatecrash your way into Party Ops, featuring all maps, except for Stakeout, for a different kind of game.

: Play cel-shaded variants of Nuketown, Babylon, Skyline, Stakeout, and Grind across the 6v6 respawn game modes in CODtoons Moshpit. Then gatecrash your way into Party Ops, featuring all maps, except for Stakeout, for a different kind of game. Party Ops LTM: Flex your cool in this limited time Free for All party mode! Compete across a variety of minigames testing your ability to adapt to the changing rules, from a game of tag with the Bo Staff to a dance off and a tactical twist on musical chairs.

