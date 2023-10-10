And with over 500 cars to collect and race (with 100 new to this game), an upgraded physics system, and dynamic weather effects, you're not going to want to miss it.

But, alas, it's a huge AAA release - so it won't be cheap... unless you're subscribed to a certain service.

Is Forza Motorsport on Game Pass?

You'll be delighted to hear that Forza Motorsport is included with Game Pass.

Game Pass is a subscription service from Xbox (their version of PlayStation Plus) that gives users the option to download and play games for free, or with a significant discount.

Like PlayStation Plus, it's a rotating library, so we recommend grabbing Forza Motorsport while you can! You'll be able to play it via Game Pass on its release day on the 10th October 2023 (that's today!).

You can purchase a Game Pass subscription from Amazon here.

But if you don't fancy subscribing to Game Pass, are there any other cheap ways to play Forza Motorsport? Let's have a look.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What’s the cheapest way to buy Forza Motorsport?

There are a few downsides to taking the Game Pass route, anyway. One of which is that you'll lose the game if your choose to cancel your subscription. So are there any other decent deals?

We've found a good one on CD Keys here for £49.99, which knocks a tenner off buying it from Steam!

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.