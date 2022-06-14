Yes, the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase brought the official unveiling of Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels expansion.

Though the first word of a new Forza Horizon 5 expansion originally leaked via a hastily-deleted Steam product listing, we now have official confirmation of the latest development.

Set in the sky above Mexico, this pack contains what Microsoft describes as Forza's "most extreme tracks ever devised", as well as the ability to make your own from 80 pre-set pieces. Ten brand new cars include the 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 and the 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II. It's just the latest collaboration between Microsoft and the world famous toy car brand.

This is actually just the first of two planned expansions for Forza Horizon 5. Multiple DLC add-ons are planned for the racing game, each of which will provide players with not only new vehicles to experience, but new locations to visit as well.

When is the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels release date?

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels release date is 19th July, as per the official announcement. So, not too long to wait now! We can't wait.

Can you pre-order Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels?

You can pre-order the Hot Wheels expansion in a variety of ways. You can purchase it as a standalone for less than £20 from Steam or the Microsoft Store, for example.

It's also included in the Premium Add-ons Bundle, Premium Edition, and Expansions Bundle on Forza Horizon 5. In addition, those who have a subscription for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate get the expansion pack as well.

Which consoles and platforms can play Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels?

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. So, if you're already playing Forza Horizon 5 on any of those platforms, you'll be able to jump into this DLC too.

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels gameplay and story details

In keeping with the Forza series, the latest expansion is a fast-paced racing game. You can test your speedy skills alone or, in a first for Forza, join friends and play the entire expansion from the very beginning in co-op. You can also compete and take on the world in Horizon Open, or team up and race a team of Drivatars in Horizon Tour.

According to Microsoft, "the new Horizon Hot Wheels Park has some of the fastest, most extreme tracks ever in a Horizon game, including more than 200km of twisting, looping iconic orange track. Explore a sprawling Hot Wheels open world with new driving experiences such as gravity-defying magnet tracks as well as ice, water flume, and rumble tracks."

There are also four new biomes, including the rugged Giant’s Canyon; the Ice Cauldron where frozen tundra drips into the glistening molten lava; Forest Falls which takes you high above the tree canopy and over waterfalls; and finally, Horizon Nexus, where the Horizon Festival is suspended among a web of Hot Wheels tracks.

If you’re new to Forza Horizon 5, once you complete the main game’s initial experience (aka the first 15 minutes of the game) the Horizon Hot Wheels Park is unlocked and accessed from the main menu for all expansion owners.

Is there a Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels trailer?

Yup! From the looks of this, the new expansion lives up to its promise of intense, colourful racing action and plenty of crazy tracks. Take a look below while you wait for the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels release date on 19th July.

