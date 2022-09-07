Phantom Liberty has been described in its marketing materials as "a spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077" and we know that it will be "set in an all new district of Night City".

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a major story-based DLC, called Phantom Liberty, the developers from CD Projekt Red have revealed.

Better yet, Keanu Reeves is confirmed to be returning for Phantom Liberty, with the Cyberpunk 2077 star reprising his role as Johnny Silverhand. If you're hungry for more info, read on!

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC release date?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC release date will occur in 2023, the developers have confirmed, although they haven't specified a precise date.

Seeing as the base game was delayed a number of times and ultimately launched with a lot of bugs, you can understand why they might not want to pre-announce an exact date until they're ready this time around.

Can I pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC?

It doesn't look like there is any way to pre-order the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC just yet, but we'll be sure to update this page when that changes.

This does seem to be a paid DLC rather than a free one, so we would expect those pre-order pages to go up eventually.

Latest deals

Which consoles and platforms can play Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Google Stadia.

That is to say, you won't be able to play the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC on PS4 or Xbox One.

The developers have promised on the game's official website that "owners of the Xbox One X - Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle will receive a reimbursement for the expansion in the form of Microsoft Store credits. Please stay tuned for more details about this procedure."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC gameplay and story details

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC has been described as a spy thriller, and the trailer gives us some clues regarding the story.

It looks like the player character, V, will be swearing an oath to work with the New United States of America. And this oath, according to Keanu Reeves's Johnny Silverhand, is a bad idea.

The DLC will take players to a new region of Night City, and although we haven't seen gameplay footage yet, the trailer seems to promise lots of high-octane action and at least one dramatic helicopter crash.

Is there a Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC trailer?

While you wait for the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC release date to be confirmed, you can check out its official trailer below!

If you want to know more about the current state of Cyberpunk 2077, check out the full Night City Wire show where the DLC was announced:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.