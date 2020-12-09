Who is Keanu Reeves playing in Cyberpunk 2077?

One of the most hyped games of 2020 is, without question, Cyberpunk 2077, and that’s not just because it has one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in it.

The first person RPG is finally being released, with fans having been desperate to dig up as much information about the title as they can. Even those who weren’t originally interested may have changed their minds when Keanu Reeves revealed his involvement at E3 in 2019 – what an epic reveal that was.

But who is Keanu playing in the game, and can we expect to see a lot of him?

Who is Keanu Reeves playing in Cyberpunk?

Reeves has taken on the role of the brilliantly named Johnny Silverhand who you will see a fair bit in the game – but he is, sadly, not a playable character. Johnny is known to fans of Cyberpunk already as he has been a key character throughout the series.

The former lead singer of the band Samurai, Johnny is charismatic and holds a lot of anger towards the Arasaka Corporation who he blames for the supposed death of his girlfriend. In Cyberpunk 2077, the protagonist, V, will cross paths with Johnny multiple times throughout the game but as for whether you think he can be trusted or not, that’s up to you. Try not to let the fact that it is Keanu Reeves sway you though!

Reeves isn’t the only face in the game that you may recognise. Alanah Pearce, a former IGN writer and YouTuber who is now a game writer at developer Sony Santa Monica, revealed that she did work on the game and her likeness can be found as you make your way through Night City.

What is Cyberpunk 2077 about?

As per the official synopsis, here is what you can expect from the Cyberpunk 2077 story:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. Walk the streets of the future, Night City, as you choose from plenty of cybernetic implants and deadly weapons to equip yourself with.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is released tomorrow, December 10th, but we still have to wait a while longer for the game to upgrade to next-gen.

