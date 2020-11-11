Cyberpunk 2077 release date – trailer, story and news

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a gem that captured the hearts of many, so much so that new versions continue to be released with yet another remaster on the way for the upcoming next-generation consoles. So all eyes were certainly on developers, CD Projekt S.A. for their next project – and that was before we knew that it would involve the legendary Keanu Reeves.

So anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077 has been high and thankfully for technology-loving video game fans, the wait for the release is almost over and will soon be able to explore the futuristic, dystopian, world that has been created for us.

Here’s everything we know so far about Cyberpunk 2077.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 release date?

Not too long to wait now! Cyberpunk 2077 was due to be released on November 19th, right in the middle of this year’s gaming season, but it had a slight delay and was pushed back to December 10th. For you soon to be next-generation console owners, we do not have a date for this yet, but all signs are pointing towards an early 2021 release.

What platforms can I get Cyberpunk 2077 on?

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC and Stadia release also confirmed.

What is the Cyberpunk 2077 story?

As per the official synopsis, here is what you can expect from the Cyberpunk 2077 story:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. Walk the streets of the future, Night City, as you choose from plenty of cybernetic implants and deadly weapons to equip yourself with.”

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay

A first-person game with many customisable options, V has different stat categories Body, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical, and Cool and how these work will be largely down to which character class players choose to go with when they start their journey. There is a perk tree that can be upgraded as you go, blades, handguns, shotguns and many more, and upgrades are done by paying a visit to a “ripperdoc” who has many items you will need that can only be acquired on the black market.

Interestingly, if you shy away from the violence that games of this kind normally thrust upon you, Cyberpunk 2077 can be completed without killing a single person. It may be a dystopian world where the public is armed to the teeth, but you can opt for peace and do little harm to anyone as you play your way through.

As for the city itself, as mentioned, it is a violent place. But there is a lot to explore as there are five main regions to make your way through, the corporate City Centre, Watson, luxurious Westbrook, suburban Heywood, gang-infested Pacifica, and industrial Santo Domingo, while a sixth, the ominously named Badlands, is also a location in need of a visit.

Due to the large map, vehicles can be used to drive through the city and you will have a radio to make the drives a little more entertaining. For driving, you will be able to swap to a third-person view if you are someone that struggles somewhat in a car that is driven from a first-person perspective.

Something we are keen to try out is called “Braindance” which allows V to experience events that other people have been through. While if you fancy a break from the main story and the many missions, there are side games such as boxing and auto racing to pass some time.

And while Keanu Reeves himself will not be a playable character, any Keanu is better than no Keanu, right?

Can I pre-order Cyberpunk 2077?

You certainly can, for both generations of consoles. Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day. While next-generation pre-orders should be available soon, now that both consoles have a confirmed release date.

Is there a trailer for Cyberpunk 2077?

There have been many stunning looking trailers for Cyberpunk 2077 and this, one of the more recent, highlights what a fun and beautiful game this looks to be.

