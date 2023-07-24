The dates of its individual events have been confirmed, with it all taking place at the end of August, kicked off by none other than Geoff Keighley in its Opening Night Live.

Press and the public alike can get into the event and try out a number of new 2023 games before anyone else. Luckily, tickets still appear to be available.

Here is the Gamescom 2023 schedule of events, how to get tickets, and what companies are confirmed to be in attendance this year.

When is Gamescom 2023?

Gamescom 2023 is starting on Monday 21st August and comes to an end on Sunday 27th August.

The devcom (developer conference) kicks off the event this year on 21st August, with the Opening Night Live showcase, hosted by Summer Game Fest and the Game Awards’ very own Geoff Keighley, set to livestream on 22nd August at 7pm UK time (11am PT/2pm ET).

Trade visitors and members of the media will be granted in-person access to the event on 23rd August and the entertainment area opens up to the public on 24th August up until its close on 27th August.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gamescom 2023 schedule of events

Gamescom 2023 schedule.

The full Gamescom 2023 schedule of events kicks off with devcom on 21st August and then Opening Night Live on 22nd August. After these events, there are plenty more to keep an eye on, including the Future Games Show.

The complete Gamescom 2023 schedule of events is as follows:

devcom | 21st-22nd August

| 21st-22nd August Opening Night Live | 22nd August - 7pm UK, 11am PT/2pm ET USA

| 22nd August - 7pm UK, 11am PT/2pm ET USA Into the Infinite: A Level Infinite Showcase | 6pm UK, 10am PT/1pm ET USA

| 6pm UK, 10am PT/1pm ET USA Future Games Show | 23rd August - 7pm UK, 11am PT/2pm ET USA

| 23rd August - 7pm UK, 11am PT/2pm ET USA Business area opens for trade visitors and media | 23rd-25th August

| 23rd-25th August Event arena open for everyone | 23rd-27th August

| 23rd-27th August Entertainment area open for everyone | 24th-27th August

| 24th-27th August Gamescom city festival | 26th-27th August

Which companies are confirmed for Gamescom 2023?

The following companies have all been confirmed for attendance at Gamescom 2023:

Amazon Games

Bandai Namco

Bethesda Softworks

Devolver Digital

Focus Entertainment

Frontier Developments

Headup Games

HoYoverse

The LEGO Group

Level Infinite

Nexon

Nintendo

Pearl Abyss

Plaion

Raw Fury

Sega

Team17

Ubisoft

Xbox

As we get closer to its start date, more developers and publishers could join in on the fun. The above list is confirmed as of writing.

Expect to see plenty of new details and impressions of upcoming releases from the companies above. It’s set to be a bumper year and hopefully we learn more about the likes of Starfield, Super Mario Bros Wonder, and others.

How to get tickets for Gamescom 2023

To get tickets for Gamescom 2023, you need to head to the official Gamescom website. Tickets are on sale now and cost as little as €9 for evening entry to €36 for a full day entry on Saturday.

Simply head to the official Gamescom website to purchase your ticket. There are several different ticket types you can buy.

Check out the image below for full details of tickets for Gamescom 2023.

Gamescom 2023 ticket pricing.

Remember, public access to the event is limited and will be clearly marked on-site in Cologne.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.