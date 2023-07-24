Before the souls-like worlds of Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, and Elden Ring were gifted to us, FromSoftware has been steadily releasing new Armored Core games since way back in 1997.

The last entry, however, launched in 2012: It’s been a while, so we’ll let you off if you’ve not heard of the mecha series before.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Armored Core 6 release date, where to pre-order, what platforms can play it, and gameplay and story details. Scroll to the end of the page to watch a trailer!

The Armored Core 6 release date is set to be Friday 25th August 2023, the development team has confirmed.

This is true for every available platform apart from the PC, where the Steam version is listed as having a 24th August 2023 release date.

Whether this turns out to be true or not remains to be seen, as every official line outside of its Steam page details a 25th August launch date.

Can I pre-order Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon?

Yep, you can pre-order Armored Core 6 on the likes of GAME and CDKeys! You can now purchase physical and digital pre-orders on the platform of your choice, with multiple options to choose from when it comes to different editions.

Pre-order the Standard Launch Edition (£54.99) and you’ll get the game, three exclusive art cards, two stickers, and a poster as physical rewards.

All pre-orders of the game (digital and physical) come with the Melander C3 G13 Special Customisation “Tenderfoot”, the Melander C3 parts set early unlock and emblem unlock, and an exclusive AC decal.

The physical Collector’s Edition, meanwhile, comes with all of the above plus an exclusive steelbook case, artbook, pin badges, more stickers, a 19cm-tall figurine, and a digital soundtrack.

You can also pre-order the Premium Edition on the official Bandai Namco website, which is the same as the Collector’s Edition but comes with a garage in which you can place your included mecha figurine.

For digital versions of the game, you’ll need to head onto the digital storefront on the console/platform of your choice.

Which consoles and platforms can play Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon?

Armored Core 6 is on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Sorry, Nintendo Switch players, but it looks like FromSoftware’s latest mecha game is skipping your platform.

While there is no official reasoning behind the lack of a Switch version, FromSoftware games (aside from the original Dark Souls) tend to skip Nintendo’s hybrid console. This is likely due to a relative lack of power compared to the other platforms.

Essentially, don’t expect to see Armored Core 6 on Switch at any point.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon gameplay and story details

Armored Core 6.

Armored Core 6 gameplay is described as a mecha-based action game. You’ll be fighting against mechanised enemies in large omnidirectional battles (full 3D movement on land and in the air) set in massive stages.

This isn’t the slow and meticulous gameplay of FromSoftware’s Souls-likes. Armored Core 6 is fast, frantic, and full of bullets and explosions.

You can customise your mech to match your play style, with the official site detailing how you can pick from and equip different parts “that can dramatically alter your play strategy, manoeuvrability, and battle style.”

Of course, expect massive boss battles with screen-filling attacks among the enemies that need defeating on distant planet Rubicon 3. It’s best you see it in action via the gameplay trailer below:

The focus of the game is in its single-player but it does have an online multiplayer versus mode for up to six players.

As per the official site, the Armored Core 6 story sees you infiltrate Rubicon 3 “as an independent mercenary” in which you find yourself “in a struggle over the [mysterious new] substance with the corporations and other factions."

Is there an Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon trailer?

Yes, there are a number of Armored Core 6 trailers available to watch online. Check out the story trailer below to see why you’ll be determined to travel to Rubicon 3 as a powerful mech this August:

