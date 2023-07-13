But where to start with such a huge series, with so many spin offs and prequels and remakes?

That depends entirely how how you want to experience it. You might be a cultural purist who always starts from the beginning to watch it evolve. Or you might want to catch up with the story in the most efficient way possible, while avoiding dated graphics and gameplay.

The aim of this page is to help both types of gamer. We'll list every Yakuza game twice. Once in order of release, and again on order of the lore's chronology. How's that? Whichever way you choose, we hope you go on to play the games. You won't regret it.

First, a quick list of every title in order of release date and console. At lot of the early titles were later ported to modern consoles, but we'll keep things simple by just listing the original hardware. It's self explanatory and doesn't need more explaining, so...

Yakuza (2005 | PlayStation 2)

(2005 | PlayStation 2) Yakuza 2 (2006 | PlayStation 2)

(2006 | PlayStation 2) Ryū ga Gotoku Kenzan! (2008 | PlayStation 3)

(2008 | PlayStation 3) Yakuza 3 (2009 | PlayStation 3)

(2009 | PlayStation 3) Yakuza 4 (2010 | PlayStation 3)

(2010 | PlayStation 3) Kurohyō: Ryū ga Gotoku Shinshō ( 2010 | PlayStation Portable)

2010 | PlayStation Portable) Yakuza: Dead Souls (2011 | PlayStation 3)

(2011 | PlayStation 3) Kurohyō 2: Ryū ga Gotoku Ashura Hen (2012 | PlayStation Portable)

(2012 | PlayStation Portable) Yakuza 5 (2012 | PlayStation 3)

(2012 | PlayStation 3) Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin! (2014 | PlayStation 3)

(2014 | PlayStation 3) Yakuza 0 (2015 | PlayStation 3)

(2015 | PlayStation 3) Yakuza Kiwami (2016 | PlayStation 3)

(2016 | PlayStation 3) Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (2016 | PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One)

(2016 | PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One) Yakuza Kiwami 2 (2017 | PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One)

(2017 | PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One) Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (2018 | PlayStation 4)

(2018 | PlayStation 4) Ryū ga Gotoku Online (2018 | Android, IOS, PC)

(2018 | Android, IOS, PC) Judgment (2018 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, PC, Xbox Series X/S)

(2018 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, PC, Xbox Series X/S) Yakuza: Like a Dragon (2020 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

(2020 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Streets of Kamurocho (2020 | PC)

(2020 | PC) Lost Judgment (2021 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

(2021 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Like a Dragon: Ishin! (2023 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

(2023 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (2023 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

(2023 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (upcoming 2024 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

There are a lot of spin offs and remakes in there. If you only want to follow the mainline series, follow the numbered games: Yakuza (2005), Yakuza 2... right up to the Like a Dragon reboot in 2020. Yakuza 0 is a prequel to the first game, so you'll want to include that too. But more on the chronology below.

Yakuza games in story timeline order

And now for the chronological timeline... Again, this isn't necessarily the best order to play them in but we'll start from the tale's beginning.

Like A Dragon: Ishin!

This spin-off serves as a prequel to the series... going back hundreds of years. A lot of fans won't recommend starting here, because there are a lot of story beats aimed at those who are aware of the present day lore.

But if you really want to start at the chronological beginning, here it it. Released in 2014, Like a Dragon: Ishin! was remade in 2023.

Yakuza 0

The sixth in the mainline series, but it's where many fans would recommend starting.

Set back in the bubble era of 1980s Japan, the game features two playable protagonists: a young Kiryu Kazuma, and Goro Majima. Setting the scene for later games, we see the construction of the iconic Millennium Tower.

Yakuza

The first in the series is the dark tale of Kiryu Kazuma's life after serving ten years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Released on the PS2 in 2005, the story was retold in Yakuza Kiwami, the remake made in 2016.

It's up to you whether you play the original or the remake. There's certainly more to do in the latter's modern reconstruction, but a lot of us enjoy watching a franchise evolve over the years. Either way, this is the second chapter in the current storyline.

Yakuza 2

The second instalment opens out the Yakuza lore, introducing new characters and upping the tension. Fan favourite Kaoru Sayama is introduced; a detective with a nice side story.

Like the first game, Yakuza 2 was later remade as Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Yakuza 3

The third in the series, and the first to drop on the PS3, sees Kiryu trying to distance himself from the yakuza lifestyle by working in an orphanage.

However, fans of the the mob genre know that these characters can't escape their past.

Yakuza 4

Set one year after Yakuza 3, the fourth instalment follows four different protagonists whose disparate stories don't come together until near the end. It's the first in the series to feature multiple playable characters.

However, it retains the offbeat humour and high violence of the previous titles to tell a story that still feels very Yakuza.

Yakuza 5

The fifth instalment continued with the multiple POVs of the fourth, this time adding one more. Kiryu is joined by four other protagonists, and their combined stories make up one of the biggest games in the series.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

The sixth in the series is the end of the the Kiryu Kazuma saga, and what a way to say goodbye. We don't want to spoil the story, but it's majestic. And while some criticised the more simplistic combat, we recon it plays great.

Judgement

This spinoff is set two years after Yakuza 6, and centres on private detective Takayuki Yagami as he investigates a series of murders in the fictional district of Kamurocho. A different vibe, but the combat is fairly similar to Yakuza 0.

Like a Dragon

2021's Like a Dragon is actually set in 2019, three years after the events of Yakuza 6. A sort of reboot for the series, Like a Dragon introduced new characters and revitalised the combat system. It's the first turn-based game in the series.

If you only have time to play one game in preparation for next year's Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, it'll have to be this one.

Lost Judgment

The last in the chronological list, Lost Judgement is set in 2021. Again, it's only a spinoff, but it's a fantastic title that once again follows Takayuki Yagami as he traverses a seedy criminal world.

If you're not a fan of the turn-based combat of Like a Dragon, Lost Judgement returns to the classic fighting of the older titles.

And that's the lot! If you're new to the Yakuza world, try not to feel daunted by this vast list. Once you're a few games in we're sure you won't regret it.

