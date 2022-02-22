Although the Street Fighter 6 release date remains a mystery, the game's first trailer did plenty to get us excited for the first title in this series to launch in the era of next-gen consoles. And even the game's logo has become a talking point.

After years of speculation, Capcom has gone ahead and announced Street Fighter 6, which is sure to be welcome news among the fighting franchise's fandom.

Details are thin on the ground right now, but Capcom has promised that more news on Street Fighter 6 will be coming this summer, so that's something to look forward to.

While we wait for those details to drop, keep on reading for everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6.

When is the Street Fighter 6 release date?

The Street Fighter 6 release date has not been confirmed yet, but its publishers from Capcom have promised that more information about the game will be revealed in summer 2022.

To us, with our speculation hat on, that makes it sounds like the Street Fighter 6 release date could occur in the second half of 2022. Perhaps we'll learn more at E3 2022 in June.

Is Street Fighter 6 available to pre-order?

Pre-orders have not yet begun for Street Fighter 6, but we'll be sure to update you when they do go live. Again, that could be something that happens in the summer.

In the meantime, you could go back and play Street Fighter 5 to get yourself ready, if you haven't completed it already. The game, which launched way back in 2016, is pretty affordable at this point. Check out some deals below.

Street Fighter 6 platforms

Capcom has not yet confirmed the Street Fighter 6 platforms. The previous game in the franchise, Street Fighter 5, launched on PS4 and PC as well as being a physical arcade machine.

Rumours on the web suggest that Street Fighter 6 could broaden the franchise's horizons by launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, but that hasn't been confirmed through an official channel just yet.

Street Fighter 6 gameplay

We are yet to see any Street Fighter 6 gameplay, and we could be waiting until the summer for any footage to be shared. The game's first trailer, included further down this page, seems to imply that the graphics will be getting much more realistic, but it doesn't give us much else to go on at this stage.

Presumably, the core mechanics of this 2D fighting franchise will remain in tact, but we wouldn't rule out some major changes considering the fact that next-gen machines have launched since the last instalment.

Rather vaguely, the developers said in the announcement that they are making this game "with the aim of elevating the fighting game genre to a new level in the world of esports while also utilizing cutting-edge development technology to produce an enthralling game experience".

Street Fighter 6 story

It looks like the Street Fighter 6 story will be picking up where the previous game left off. The trailer shows franchise favourite Ryu facing off with a mixed martial artist named Luke, the latter of whom was only added to Street Fighter 5 in its very last roster update.

The Street Fighter games have a deeper lore than casual onlookers might think, so it'll be interesting to see where this game slots into the franchise timeline and the overarching narrative. More on that as we get it.

Street Fighter 6 logo

Here's something we weren't expecting to become a talking point: the Street Fighter 6 logo has found itself at the eye of a social media storm.

Over on Twitter, @Aurich pointed out that the new 'SF6' logo looks a lot like a stock image that anyone could buy for $80 on Adobe's stock image library. Capcom, at the time of writing, has not responded to the flurry of online activity that followed.

Street Fighter 6 trailer

When Street Fighter 6 was announced in February 2022, Capcom shared the very first trailer for the game. It's more of a CGI teaser than anything else, but it's still very much worth a look. See it for yourself below while we wait for the Street Fighter 6 release date to be confirmed.

