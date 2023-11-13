Genshin Impact, the open-world role playing game that dropped in 2020, isn't an obvious source for a trending dance.

Yet far stranger things have happened, so at the moment we're just taking these things as they come. The trend is known Oratrice Mecanique D’Analyse Cardinal.

Confused? We don't blame you. Let's try to unpack the trend...

Genshin Impact Tiktok trend: What is Oratrice Mecanique D’Analyse Cardinal?

You'd think the TikTokers would be dancing to one of the epic pieces of music from Genshin's soundtrack, but this is not the case: They're actually dancing to a spoken piece of dialogue.

The line is spoken by a character called Neuvillette - voiced by Ray Chase - and regards a machine from the game called (you guessed it) the Oratrice Mecanique D’Analyse Cardinal.

In the videos, the TikTokers stand still while the character speaks, but burst into dance as soon as he says the words, "Oratrice Mecanique D’Analyse Cardinal."

If you check it out, you'll see that these words do have an odd sort of rhythm to them...

Of all the ways Genshin Impact could have broken back into the spotlight in 2023, this was the least expected.

Who knows what other famous video game lines people could dance to in the future. "You Were Almost a Jill Sandwich"? "It's-a Me, Mario"? Watch this space.

