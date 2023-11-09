If you want to get ahead of the curve, check out our Fortnite OG schedule to see what awaits in the coming weeks.

There’s also everything included in the OG Battle Pass, which gives you the lowdown on all the upcoming loot.

We’ve also got the Fortnite OG map explained for those who have forgotten where everything is and newcomers who never got the chance.

We predict that Fortnite OG Season 6 will launch on Thursday 9th November at some time between 1-3pm GMT, as this is usually when Fortnite hotfixes go live.

Everything is a bit topsy-turvy at the moment as we’re getting weekly updates to Fortnite OG that harken back to an old season from Chapter 1.

It’s been great manic fun, however, and it’s been great to jump into Fortnite and relive those glory days.

If there is an official statement made regarding this, we will as always let you know as soon as possible.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What to expect from Fortnite Season 6’s OG overhaul

This update was teased ahead of time with Epic saying: “Darkness Rises again in Loot Lake! Frights and delights from Season 6 are back, including the Quadcrasher, Mounted Turret, Six Shooter, Chiller Trap and more” in the v27.00 hotfix.

As can be seen in the Battle Pass – we’ll be getting some classic loot and vehicles too.

Season 6 OG loot

Double Barrel Shotgun

Clinger

Six Shooter

Chiller Trap

Port-a-Fortress

Mounted Turrets

Season 6 OG vehicles

Quadcrashers

Driftboards

No doubt there will be a series of challenges to complete too to keep your V-Bucks coffers full.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.