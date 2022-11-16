As to what these songs are, we only know 34 at the time of publishing - but there will be plenty more, with a few from Ubisoft themselves no doubt.

Revealed on September 10th this year, we can say with confidence that Just Dance 2023 is going to be blasting in many a household this Christmas. As is the case every year, we'll either be showing off or embarrassing ourselves to some of the biggest tunes on the planet.

The series has had a bit of a revamp with regards to its art style, so we're really looking forward to giving it a go when it releases on November 22. If you're interested in what songs have been announced, then keep reading because we'll provide both a list and where you can listen to them - if you fancy having a little practice dance!

Full song list for Just Dance 2023 (so far)

Although it's very likely that more songs will be confirmed/added to the game later, this list has been announced ahead of time:

As It Was – Harry Styles

– Harry Styles Boy With Luv – BTS ft. Halsey

– BTS ft. Halsey Bring Me To Life – Evanescence

– Evanescence Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake

– Justin Timberlake Danger! High Voltage – Electric Six

– Electric Six Disco Inferno – The Trammps

– The Trammps Driver’s License – Olivia Rodrigo

– Olivia Rodrigo Dynamite – BTS

– BTS Good Ones – Charli XCX

– Charli XCX I Knew You Were Trouble – Taylor Swift

– Taylor Swift If You Wanna Party – The Just Dancers (original song for the game)

– The Just Dancers (original song for the game) Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars

– Bruno Mars Love Me Land – Zara Larsson

– Zara Larsson Magic – Kylie Minogue

– Kylie Minogue Majesty – Apashe ft. Wasiu

– Apashe ft. Wasiu More – K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)-IDLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

– K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)-IDLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine Numb – Linkin Park

– Linkin Park Psycho – Red Velvet

– Red Velvet Physical – Dua Lipa

– Dua Lipa Radioactive – Imagine Dragons

– Imagine Dragons Rather Be – Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne

– Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne Sissy That Walk – RuPaul

– RuPaul STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

– The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Telephone – Lady Gaga ft. Beyonce

– Lady Gaga ft. Beyonce Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish Toxic – Britney Spears

– Britney Spears Wannabe – ITZY

– ITZY Walking On Sunshine – Top Culture (originally sung by Katrina & The Waves)

– Top Culture (originally sung by Katrina & The Waves) Watch Out For This (Bumaye) – Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal, The Flexican, and FS Green

– Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal, The Flexican, and FS Green We Don’t Talk About Bruno – Cast from Encanto

– Cast from Encanto Witch – Apache ft. Alina Pash

– Apache ft. Alina Pash Woman – Doja Cat

– Doja Cat Wouldn’t It Be Nice – The Sunlight Shakers (originally sung by The Beach Boys)

– The Sunlight Shakers (originally sung by The Beach Boys) Zooby Doo – Tiger Monkey

Where can you listen to the Just Dance 2023 soundtrack?

If you're wondering where to listen to these tracks, just check out the Spotify playlist below! As you can see, there are plenty of bangers on there.

