Just Dance 2023 soundtrack: Full song list and where to listen
If you're wondering what tracks are on the new Just Dance, look no further!
Revealed on September 10th this year, we can say with confidence that Just Dance 2023 is going to be blasting in many a household this Christmas. As is the case every year, we'll either be showing off or embarrassing ourselves to some of the biggest tunes on the planet.
As to what these songs are, we only know 34 at the time of publishing - but there will be plenty more, with a few from Ubisoft themselves no doubt.
The series has had a bit of a revamp with regards to its art style, so we're really looking forward to giving it a go when it releases on November 22. If you're interested in what songs have been announced, then keep reading because we'll provide both a list and where you can listen to them - if you fancy having a little practice dance!
Full song list for Just Dance 2023 (so far)
Although it's very likely that more songs will be confirmed/added to the game later, this list has been announced ahead of time:
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- Boy With Luv – BTS ft. Halsey
- Bring Me To Life – Evanescence
- Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake
- Danger! High Voltage – Electric Six
- Disco Inferno – The Trammps
- Driver’s License – Olivia Rodrigo
- Dynamite – BTS
- Good Ones – Charli XCX
- I Knew You Were Trouble – Taylor Swift
- If You Wanna Party – The Just Dancers (original song for the game)
- Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars
- Love Me Land – Zara Larsson
- Magic – Kylie Minogue
- Majesty – Apashe ft. Wasiu
- More – K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)-IDLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine
- Numb – Linkin Park
- Psycho – Red Velvet
- Physical – Dua Lipa
- Radioactive – Imagine Dragons
- Rather Be – Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne
- Sissy That Walk – RuPaul
- STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- Telephone – Lady Gaga ft. Beyonce
- Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish
- Toxic – Britney Spears
- Wannabe – ITZY
- Walking On Sunshine – Top Culture (originally sung by Katrina & The Waves)
- Watch Out For This (Bumaye) – Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal, The Flexican, and FS Green
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno – Cast from Encanto
- Witch – Apache ft. Alina Pash
- Woman – Doja Cat
- Wouldn’t It Be Nice – The Sunlight Shakers (originally sung by The Beach Boys)
- Zooby Doo – Tiger Monkey
Where can you listen to the Just Dance 2023 soundtrack?
If you're wondering where to listen to these tracks, just check out the Spotify playlist below! As you can see, there are plenty of bangers on there.
