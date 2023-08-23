Upon release, it was only available on mobile and PC, but will there be a console release?

Well, at Gamescom Opening Night Live, a teaser trailer revealed that a PS5 "technical test" is to begin imminently. But what does this mean? We'll take a closer look below.

Fans of the game must have been hoping for a release date at Gamescom. Unfortunately, a date didn't drop, but there was a trailer that should tide PlayStation 5 owners over for a while.

In the fun little teaser, it was revealed that the "recruitment" phase for the PS5 starts on 23rd August 2023 (that's today!). You can check out the trailer below:

How to join the Honkai: Star Rail PS5 technical test

You can sign up for the technical test by heading to the official website here. Once there, either create your own account or use your pre-existing HoYoverse one.

Be aware that the deadline to sign up for the test is 28th August 2023. So it's only in this time window that you'll be able test run the PS5 version of Honkai: Star Rail!

After then, we assume you'll have to wait until the official release. We'll update this page as soon as we know when that is.

