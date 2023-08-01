The new story is set in 1792, following Richter Belmont against the backdrop of the French Revolution. He’s a descendant of the Belmont family, taking over from Trevor in the family tradition of vampire hunting.

The wait for a new Castlevania series is almost over, so here’s everything we know about the release, cast and latest news on Castlevania: Nocturne.

Though the series was officially announced in 2022, Castlevania: Nocturne won’t be available to watch until 28th September 2023.

The show is exclusive to Netflix, with both series based on the video game series of the same by Konami. It’s also being adapted from the 1993 entry Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and its sequel Symphony of the Night.

The number of episodes that Castlevania: Nocturne is still unknown, but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we know more.

Castlevania: Nocturne Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne cast

Fans of the Castlevania universe are set to be in for a treat thanks to the cast list that Castlevania: Nocturne has set in store.

The following famous faces are set to lend their voice to the English dub of the show:

Julia Belmont - Sophie Skelton

Dracula - Graham McTavish

Trevor Belmont - Richard Armitage

Lisa Tepes - Emily Swallow

Alucard - James Callis

The Elder - Tony Amendola

Sypha Belnades - Alejandra Reynoso

The voice behind main character Richter Belmont has yet to be revealed, alongside the cast behind the Japanese dub. Graham McTavish, Alejandra Reynoso, James Callis and Richard Armitage are all reprising their roles from the original series.

Castlevania: Nocturne Netflix

What is the plot of Castlevania: Nocturne?

The plot details for Castlevania: Nocturne remain largely unknown, although the show’s announcement teaser trailer gives us a good idea of what to expect.

The youngest Belmont can be seen on a dark and mysterious street, contemplating his choices and ready to use his now-iconic whip. It’s this whip that acts as his ultimate defence against vampires, giving the family its solid reputation as hunters.

We also know that the series will be set against the historical backdrop of the French Revolution, but how much the riots influence the plot remains to be seen.

Castlevania: Nocturne trailer

Alongside the release of the show’s official poster, the first full trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne was revealed on 27th July 2023.

Catch up with the action in full by watching it here:

Castlevania: Nocturne is set to hit Netflix on 28th September. You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

