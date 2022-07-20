This is a game designed for newcomers and veteran players alike. It's a continuation of what came before it, but the developers have made sure that it also serves as an entry game too - a wise move considering how long it's been since the last one, and how much the gaming landscape has changed since then.

It has been around a decade since we last had a new Company of Heroes game but that drought is about to end as Company of Heroes 3 is on the way.

But what do we know about Company of Heroes 3 so far, and when is the game set to be released? Read on to find out.

When is the Company of Heroes 3 release date?

The Company of Heroes 3 release date is Thursday 17th November, so we only have a few months to go until you can get started with the game. And it looks like we are in for a treat!

Can I pre-order Company of Heroes 3?

What consoles will Company of Heroes 3 be released on?

Currently, Company of Heroes 3 is only set for a release on PC and that's not set to change.

While there is an outside chance that it will make its way to consoles at some point, it's very much a long shot.

Company of Heroes 3 story and gameplay

What do we now so far about what Company of Heroes 3 will bring then? Well, we know there'll be two single player campaigns included, and the game will take place in North Africa with an Italian-based story also included.

There won't be any turn-based mechanics this time around with missions being designed to be played in a more straightforward manner. But it may be a strange game to play, in a sense, as you will take on the role of the German's at points of the game - so you certainly won't be the good guys, you'll be the invaders.

There are no plans to shy away from that too, as you will experience the brutality of the invasion which definitely implies we're getting a fresh take at gaming warfare. Several real-life battles will be recreated in the game so this is one to consider for you WW2 obsessives out there.

Is there a Company of Heroes 3 trailer?

Here's the Company of Heroes 3 trailer that was revealed recently - take a look and see how great this game looks like it will be!

