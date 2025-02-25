Gunn and co-chairperson of DC Studios Peter Safran have been in talks with Rocksteady (known for the legendary Arkham series) and NetherRealm (Mortal Kombat, Injustice) about the game tie-ins for their upcoming films. Gunn and Safran have revealed it's still early days, but things definitely are in motion.

It's been over a decade since the last Batman Arkham game (barring 2024's disappointing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League), but last year rumours began to circulate that Rocksteady was making a new Batman project. These rumours centred on a new single player game (not to be confused with the previously released VR title Arkham Shadows).

It seemed like a safe bet to return to Batman, after the sales of Kill the Justice League were so bad that many thought Rocksteady would shut down. However, these were just rumours. Now, however, we have the word from Gunn and Safran themselves that projects are in the works.

As reported by IGN, Safran said at a recent DC Studios presentation: "James and I sit with the guys that run the studios under JB [Perrette, Warner Bros Discovery's CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games], whether it’s NetherRealm or Rocksteady. We sit with them and we talk about characters and stories that we’re interested in and that they’re interested in."

Gunn added: "We see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages. We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be and we’ll say, ‘Well, maybe you want to go this way because we’re planning on maybe doing something with this character.’"

But when might we see the fruits of these talks? Safran said that it won't be for another couple of years, which we can live with considering the development time of AAA games these days.

"It's a couple years [away], but we've had some pretty active involvement in some stuff coming up," he shared. "It's really interesting."

If two years is too long, however, we recommend playing 2023's Spider-Man 2 if you haven't already. Or if you have already, play it again because it's peak superhero gaming.

