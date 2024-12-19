We also get our first looks at the likes of of Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, in addition to all sorts of explosive action including collapsing buildings and fire-breathing creatures.

You can watch it in full below:

The superhero movie wrapped production earlier this year, and will kick off Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU in truly exciting fashion.

Little is known about what will take place in Superman, but according to DC's X page, the film will "focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing".

However, since then, Gunn and Safran have revealed some additional details on the film together, with Safran saying: "[This] is really the launch of the DCU. The first two projects are an amuse-bouche for what’s coming up with Superman: Legacy.

"James is currently writing it. We’re hoping that he will direct it. It’s not an origin story. It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

"Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned."

While Gunn added: "With our stories, we want to take it away from good guy vs bad guy. There are really good – almost saintly – people, and Superman is among them. There are really terrible villains like Gorilla Grodd or the Joker.

"And then there’s everybody in between them, so there are all these shades of grey which allow us to tell complex stories."

Arriving in cinemas on 11th July 2025, there is less than a year to go before a new Man of Steel makes his way to the silver screen!

