Batman media has been a little light on the ground since The Batman (2023) starring Robert Pattinson released, though we do have The Penguin on the horizon, with Colin Farrell returning to play Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot later on this year.

From what we’ve seen so far, Batman: Arkham Shadow looks to be suitably dark, gritty and moody. Dishing and taking punches in virtual reality is sure to be a visceral experience.

But when can we actually play it? Read on for what we know so far!

More like this

The release date for Batman: Arhkam Shadow is autumn 2024.

There is no exact date given, so we can expect to see Batman: Arkham Shadow release sometime in September, October or November.

These months are pretty jam-packed with upcoming game release dates, so developers Camouflaj will have to pick their window of opportunity carefully.

Previously, the game was tipped to be coming out in "late 2024", so we speculate that we might see Batman: Arkham Shadow release in November.

There are big VR titles such as Alien: Rogue Incursion and Metro: Awakening slated for release towards the latter end of the year, as well. Given how few AAA VR games come out, perhaps players will only be too happy to buy them all.

Can I pre-order Batman: Arkham Shadow?

No, Batman: Arkham Shadow is not yet available to pre-order.

You can sign up for updates on the official Batman: Arkham Shadow page on the Meta website. This will let you know as soon as possible when you can pre-order the game.

There is no word yet on whether pre-ordering will net you any bonuses or exclusive content. When an official announcement is made, we will update you as soon as we can.

To tide you over, why not try some of the best VR games to play right now? If you have a Meta Quest 3, you are spoiled for choice of what to play!

Which consoles and platforms can play Batman: Arkham Shadow?

Batman: Arkham Shadow is releasing exclusively on Meta Quest 3.

While we thought the Meta Quest 3 was pretty spiffy in our review, it will set you back a fair whack if you don’t already own one.

Fortunately, we have you covered with the best Meta Quest 3 deals that we could find to help you save a bob or two.

It’s currently unclear if Batman: Arkham Shadow is a timed exclusive or not. Developers Camouflaj's Iron Man was multiplatform, so there is a glimmer of hope that the Bat Signal may light up in the sky for PSVR 2 and VR on PC.

Batman: Arkham Shadow gameplay and story details

Batman: Arkham Shadow takes place two years after the events of Batman: Arkham Origins, in the run-up to 4th July as Batman races to save Gotham from the Rat King's "Day of Wrath".

The mysterious Rat King has kidnapped Commissioner Gordon, Harvey Dent and others, and intends to execute them during this "Day of Wrath".

With citywide rioting taking place in Gotham, the situation looks increasingly desperate.

You can check out the official story trailer up top for more!

Developers Camouflaj have translated the fluid gameplay of the Arkham games into a VR setting, so expect brutal melee combat while stringing together combos, just more up-close and personal than ever before.

Players can skulk through the many dark back alleys and streets of a semi-open-world Gotham, using the shadows to their advantage with stealth mechanics alongside a slew of familiar and no doubt new gadgetry.

Is there a Batman: Arkham Shadow trailer?

Yes, as well as the official story trailer, there was a teaser trailer released in May.

In the video, we are shown a rain-soaked Gotham, with the camera panning down to a singular rat which is pursued by something flying through the air.

As it desperately tries to get away, it is revealed that Batman has been the one in pursuit as he lands in an alleyway.

Once on the ground, the rat runs into the fog, before a swarm of rats emerge and race towards Batman before he throws down a smoke bomb.

Perhaps we will see swarms of rats not unlike those found in Dishonored or A Plague Tale. They would prove to be particularly horrifying in VR.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.