We now know a lot more about this awesome VR Batman game, and it has a release window which isn't far away at all.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League left a bitter taste in many a mouth earlier this year, but the Arkham universe remains cherished among gamers.

Beginning with 2009's Arkham Asylum, the franchise is loved by fans and critics alike for its dark narratives, innovative gameplay, and awesome voice acting (especially from Mark Hamill and the late, great Kevin Conroy).

More like this

The second in the series, Arkham City, is regarded as one of the best games of all time, and the franchise has left the bar pretty high when it comes to superhero gaming adaptations.

The first VR game in the series was 2016's Batman: Arkham VR, released initially for the PlayStation VR.

As we have seen with tonight's announcement, the technology has progressed considerably since then. In the gameplay trailer, we see both combat and detective work in action.

Check it out below:

Batman: Arkham Shadow is being developed exclusively for the Meta Quest 3 Camouflaj and Oculus Studios, in partnership with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and DC.

The developers have the following to say: "Batman: Arkham Shadow will push Meta Quest 3 to its limits, giving players an up-close look at Gotham City and delivering an Arkham experience that will resonate with longtime fans.

"We’re very excited about this one, and can’t wait to get it in your hands come October."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So, if you were wondering when that release window was, there you have it! Batman: Arkham Shadow is set to release sometime in October, which is quite fitting. When better to dress like a bat than Halloween?

The game's cast is pretty phenomenal, too. Roger Craig Smith reprises the role of Batman (after replacing Kevin Conroy), and megastar Troy Baker will play Harvey Dent.

The awesome Tara Strong returns as as Harley Quinn, Mark Rolston is James Gordon, Khary Payton is Otis Flannagan, Earl Baylon is Lyle Bolton, Chelsea Kane is Barbara Gordon, and Martin Jarvis will be playing Alfred Pennyworth.

It's a big year for Batman in other media, too, with Batman: Caped Crusader marking a classic animation return. And let's not forget the upcoming DC: Dark Legion game, which looks to tackle one of the darkest Batman comics.

It's a good time to be a bat-fan!

Batman: Arkham Shadow releases in October.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.