First created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo for 2017's Dark Days: The Casting comic, The Batman Who Laughs is essentially a cross between Batman and the Joker, and this grim reimagining has become something of an iconic take on Batman.

He went on to lead his own self-titled comic, The Batman Who Laughs, with Snyder writing the story and Mark 'Jock' Simpson creating some truly creepy artwork. Check that out if you want to see just how dark The Dark Knight can get.

The Batman Who Laughs is already available in Fortnite, and he's also received a fair amount of merch. Now, he'll be the main threat in the DC: Dark Legion game. Check out the official artwork for the game below!

Key art for DC: Dark Legion. DC / FunPlus / Warner Bros Games

DC: Dark Legion has been described as "an action-packed strategy game coming to Android and iOS in 2024." So you'll be able to play it next year on your iPhone or Android device.

The official description tells us: "Inspired by the Dark Nights: Metal comic series, DC: Dark Legion features an original story set in a version of the DC universe where twisted Super-Villain The Batman Who Laughs has attacked the Earth and its heroes under mysterious circumstances."

What will the gameplay actually entail? We're told: "Players will take on the role of an agent from the 31st century as they recruit DC Super Heroes and Super-Villians to stop this terrifying new threat from destroying everything they know.

"With the Justice League by their side, players can build their own base, level up their superpowers and equipment, and lead a squad of their favourite characters against the darkness."

You can pre-register your interest in the game over on its official website, or check out the teaser trailer below to get a feel for it!

