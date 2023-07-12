If you're a fan of both Call of Duty and The Boys, you'll be pleased to know that Homelander, Starlight and Black Noir will all be playable by the end of the week. Read on to learn more!

When is The Boys event in Call of Duty?

The Boys event in Call of Duty begins today (Wednesday 12th July) with the arrival of Starlight. This is the full schedule of when each character will arrive:

Starlight - Wednesday 12th July

Homelander - Sunday 16th July

Black Noir - Thursday 20th July

As well as those characters being playable, you'll also see The Boys branding beginning to pop up around the Al Mazrah and Vondel maps as of today.

There are also two 'Diabolical' Camo Challenges to complete, and even a 'Temp V' field upgrade in Warzone.

How to get The Boys skins in Call of Duty

To get The Boys skins in Call of Duty, you will simply need to buy them from the store once the mid-season update takes effect at 5pm BST on Wednesday 12th July.

As far as we know, there's no way to get The Boys characters without paying for the privilege, which seems quite fitting when you consider the capitalist tendencies of Vought from the show.

Each operator pack — the Starlight one, the Homelander one and the Black Noir one — will be priced at 2,400 COD points. They each come with their own items and a unique finishing move.

This is all happening as part of Call of Duty Season 4's mid-season 'Reloaded' update, which will also bring plenty of other goodies detailed in the image below.

This Call of Duty mid-season update will happen at 5pm BST on Wednesday 12th July, from a UK time zone perspective, with the Season 4 Reloaded content being patched into the game at that time.

Everything to expect from the mid-season update, Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded. Activision

As you can see, players can also expect Vondel Battle Royale in Warzone, a new Vondel gulag, a public event entailing 'the return of Operation Scan', and a field upgrade called the Portable Redeploy Drone (PRD).

Meanwhile, in Modern Warfare 2, there's also a new 6v6 multiplayer map (Vondel Waterfront) to check out. And there's The Raid finale, dubbed Atomgrad Episode 04, to enjoy.

On top of that, in MW2, there are new weapons (MX Guardian Shotfun), a new Operator (Izzy) and new bundles to check out. But for some of us, The Boys content is far more exciting than all that! Check out the fun little trailer below:

