A video game based on Prime Video ’s The Boys has been rumoured for a while, but the fans have got there first. That is to say, GTA 5 modders have beaten Amazon to the punch with their own playable Homelander creations.

Warning! This article contains some fruity language, which fans of The Boys will be quite familiar with.

Antony Starr plays the evil Superman-like character in The Boys TV show, bringing life to the comic-book creation that was first dreamed up by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. And now you can take control of Homelander for yourself thanks to GTA 5 mods!

A modder called JulioNIB, whose creations can be accessed by their Patreon page, made a Homelander mod for GTA 5 that is being widely shared today thanks to an eye-popping video shared by GamingBible.

There have been other Homelander GTA mods in the years since the character rose to prominence, but none of them have been presented in quite such a striking way as this. Take a look at the video here and you’ll see what we mean:

Seth Rogen, who serves as an executive producer on The Boys TV show and had a very memorable cameo in the latest season, was alerted to the video by a fan. Rogen promptly replied with his own Tweet, giving this brand-appropriate two-word response: "Holy fuck!!!!"

Homelander actor Antony Starr also replied, with his Tweet simply saying: "I see this…" We’ve all seen it now and, to be honest, it hasn’t stopped us from wanting to see a full game based on The Boys announced.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Earlier in the year, talk of a game based on The Boys kicked into overdrive on Twitter. This happened because Hideo Kojima, the game-maker behind such famous titles as Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid, admitted that he’d once cancelled a game because it was too similar to The Boys.

Kojima recalled on Twitter that he put his game "on hold because the concept was similar" to The Boys, which was airing at a similar time, although Kojima says his project had "different settings and tricks".

Kojima went on to describe his unfinished game as a "buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes. I was thinking of Mads [Mikkelsen] as the lead."

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke was quick to reply, saying in his own Tweet, "Please come make a #TheBoys game. We can team up and conquer! Huge fan, btw." Antony Starr chimed in then, too, simply Tweeting the words "Second that notion."

Kojima has kept Tweeting about The Boys since then, with cast and crew continuing to interact with him. Amazon even sent Kojima a branded The Boys shirt that he’s posted pictures of a couple of times.

For now, though, there has been no word on an official video game based on The Boys, although it seems like an obvious win considering that Amazon has its own gaming department these days. Hits like Lost Ark and New World have boosted Amazon Games' standing in recent months, and a Kojima game based on The Boys would surely be the icing on the cake.

Until such a time as a project like this gets announced, we’ll just have to make do with all the Homelander mods in GTA 5 and other games. You can see more footage of the JulioNIB mod below, and you can download it yourself from Patreon if you’re that way inclined.

With The Boys season 3 now being wrapped up, expansion does seem to be on the cards for this superhero-skewering franchise.

A spinoff series called Generation V is in the works, so perhaps it isn't totally unreasonable to dream about a gaming spinoff as well. If one gets announced, we'll be sure to let you know!

Read more on GTA:

The Boys season 3 is now streaming in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.