Borderlands 4 was revealed with a cool CGI trailer. Somehow this didn’t leak!

Industry legend Peter Molyneux unveiled Masters of Albion - an open world god game with survival by night mechanics! Looks like fun.

Deadpool director Tim Miller got emotional as he revealed Secret Level, an Amazon Prime TV show. It’s an anthology series inspired by his love of games, told in the style of those epic cinematic trailers. Coming 10th December, it seems to include Kratos and Pac-Man (unless I hallucinated that).

9th December 2024 was confirmed as the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date on Xbox and PC. The game is also coming to PS5 in spring 2025. Troy Baker narrated a neat new trailer.

Goat Simulator Remastered had such a silly, surprising trailer. It kept the crowd guessing at which remastered game was about to be revealed.

Dune Awakening showed off some interesting gameplay, including the ability to harvest blood from your enemies. Nothing is wasted on Arrakis! Coming early 2025 to PC. PlayStation and Xbox promised to be coming later.

Dying Light: The Beast was revealed with a weird trailer - it felt like a full minute of people sneaking around in the woods to a plucky guitar soundtrack. Then, suddenly, zombie smashing gameplay. We’re back!

Geoff Keighley went animated in the trailer for King of Meat, a chaotic-looking co-op game where players create dungeons and then take them on - made in Guildford, a nice little Surrey shoutout there.

Batman: Arkham Shadow had its first gameplay trailer, which looked surprisingly close to the combo-obsessed gameplay of the original Arkham games. The VR spinoff is coming 22nd October 2025.

Mafia: The Old Country was revealed! As you might guess, it seems to be something of prequel to the popular crime franchise. Italian mobster life, here we come.

Trailer for an official Netflix-produced Squid Game game, named Squid Game Unleashed. It looks like Fall Guys with more death.

Speaking of Netflix, The Witcher star Anya Chalotra popped up in the trailer for Unknown 9: Awakening. Looks like a fantasy action game with some stealth involved.

Monument Valley 3 was announced with its first trailer and release date! Beautiful painterly graphics and some eye-catching puzzles. One I’ll keep an eye on.

Starfield's Rev-8 update (available tonight) will add drivable car into the game at long last! 30th September 2024 confirmed as the Shattered Space DLC release date.

Weird trailer for Infinite Nikki! High-pitched animal voices singing the main character’s name repeatedly. Some glimpses of gameplay but I have no idea what this game is. It was a nice chance of pace and tone, though.

New Marvel Rivals trailer introduces Captain America and The Winter Soldier with gameplay footage. 6th December launch date confirmed!

And those were my top picks from ONL this year! Want more Gamescom intel? Check out my interview with the organiser below.

