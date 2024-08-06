Always a spot on the gaming calendar to look forward to, Gamescom week is sure to deliver plenty of announcements and gameplay demos for journalists and the general public alike.

Geoff Keighley is back once again to host Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, which is something we can all look forward to as it will be live-streamed around the world on 20th August.

Read on to find out when Gamescom 2024 is happening, what its schedule of events is shaping up to be, and which companies will be there. Jump down to the end of the page to find out how you can grab yourself some tickets (get in there quickly!).

When is Gamescom 2024?

Gamescom 2024 is starting on Monday 19th August and comes to an end on Sunday 25th August.

Before the event starts in earnest for press, developers and the general public, however, we have the Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live showcase taking place at 8pm (7pm UK time) on Tuesday 20th August.

Devcom takes place a day earlier on the 19th of August and comes to an end on the 20th.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is once again hosted by Geoff Keighley of Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards fame.

Gamescom 2024 schedule of events

The full Gamescom 2024 schedule of events kicks off with devcom on 19th August and then the Opening Night Live showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley at 7pm (UK time) on Tuesday 20th August.

The full Gamescom 2024 schedule is as follows:

devcom | 19th-20th August

| 19th-20th August Opening Night Live | 20th August – 7pm UK, 11am PT/2pm ET USA

| 20th August – 7pm UK, 11am PT/2pm ET USA Entertainment Area | 21st August (trade visitors and wildcard owners only) – 22nd to 25th August for everyone

| 21st August (trade visitors and wildcard owners only) – 22nd to 25th August for everyone Business Area | Open for trade visitors and media only – 21st to 23rd August

| Open for trade visitors and media only – 21st to 23rd August Social Stage and Signing Area | Open for everyone – 22nd to 25th August

| Open for everyone – 22nd to 25th August Gamescom congress | 22nd August

| 22nd August Event Area | Open for everyone – 22nd to 25th August

| Open for everyone – 22nd to 25th August City Festival | 24th to 25th August

The Entertainment Area will be open from 1pm-7pm on 21st August, 10am-8pm on the 22nd and 23rd and 9am-8pm on the 24th and 25th. The Business Area (trade and media only) is open 9am-7pm on 21st August and 9am-8pm on the 22nd and 23rd.

The complete schedule of events hasn’t been revealed yet, however – the official Gamescom 2024 website tells us that "you will soon find the comprehensive Gamescom 2024 program here." You can click through the images on the Program page to see what you can expect from the week-long event.

We’ll update this page as soon as we’re able with official event timings when confirmed by Gamescom.

Which companies are confirmed for Gamescom 2024?

In total, 1,448 companies have been confirmed to be appearing at Gamescom 2024 in one form or another.

That’s… too many to list here. You can find the full list of confirmed exhibitors on the official Gamescom 2024 website.

The following companies have all been confirmed to be in attendance at Gamescom 2024:

Sega

Nintendo

Xbox

Sony

Capcom

Ubisoft

Bandai Namco

Devolver Digital

And many, many more.

How to get tickets for Gamescom 2024

To get tickets for Gamescom 2024, you need to head to the official Gamescom website. Tickets are on sale now and start at €9.50 for an evening ticket and go up to €103 for a Gamescom Congress ticket.

You can find the full list of available tickets for the general public on the official Gamescom ticketing website.

Remember, public access to the event is limited. It will be clearly marked on-site where you are allowed to do and where you’re allowed to go in Cologne.

