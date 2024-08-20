We’ve even got a trailer detailing what to expect, which we have included just below.

For those who haven’t played the charming games before, the Monument Valley series features “architectural illusion” puzzles which require the player to manipulate perspectives and buildings against stunning backdrops that make up what ustwo describes as “impossible landscapes”.

The world of Monument Valley features landscapes and cityscapes inspired by real-world locations and architecture from across the world, as well as many art styles.

A new hero, Noor, is the central figure that players must aid in her journey to “find a new source of power before the light of the world fades, forever”.

Each stage brings about new and unique mechanics to keep the gameplay fresh and the mind sharp.

There is also a boat that Noor can sail to freely explore the world of Monument Valley.

If you haven’t played any of the prior titles, ustwo reckons that Monument Valley 3 is “the perfect entry point for newcomers” but insists there is plenty of new content for returning players to sink their teeth into.

There are even more varied locales than in previous titles, with the swaying wheat fields looking particularly beautiful as the grain undulates with the wind.

As the Northern Hemisphere turns to autumn and winter, we can’t wait to brighten up our lives a bit with the colourful and joyful world of Monument Valley. It's certainly been added to our list of our most anticipated upcoming games of 2024 and beyond.

You can purchase the Monument Valley: Panoramic Collection on Steam if you want to play the right now. They look particularly fantastic on the Steam Deck OLED!

