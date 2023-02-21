Giving us an idea of how the game is doing financially, GamesIndustry.biz has shared an interesting snapshot of data for UK boxed sales last week. The data is credited to Growth from Knowledge (GfK), a sales-tracking corporation based in Germany.

The Hogwarts Legacy sales numbers are starting to emerge for the game's second week on the market, and there's good news and bad news for the publishers at Warner Bros Games.

Note that these numbers only reflect physical copies of the game being sold in the UK. It does not take worldwide sales or digital downloads into account.

According to the GfK data, the top 10 games in terms of UK boxed sales, for the week-ending 18th February, were:

1. Hogwarts Legacy

2. FIFA 23

3. God of War Ragnarok

4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

6. Minecraft (Switch)

7. Grand Theft Auto 5

8. Nintendo Switch Sports

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10 Splatoon 3

Hogwarts Legacy is still top of the pops, then, but GamesIndustry.biz notes that the game's sales have dropped 66 per cent week on week.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When Hogwarts Legacy launched last week, it became the fastest-selling Harry Potter game of all time and enjoyed the best single week of sales in the franchise's long gaming history.

Of course, it shouldn't come as a massive surprise that Hogwarts Legacy sales numbers have dropped somewhat sharply the week after its launch – lots of people would have pre-ordered the game or bought it on launch day, especially hardcore fans of the franchise that had been anticipating the game for years.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see if/when Hogwarts Legacy starts to slip down the charts. Single-player games don't tend to stick around in the upper echelons of sales data, but there are a few exceptions to that!

Plus, it's worth remembering the fact that Hogwarts Legacy hasn't even launched on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch yet. The data so far is only based on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sales, which makes it even more impressive. We'll keep you posted as more data comes in.

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.