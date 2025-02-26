News of a Wonder Woman game came in 2021, when we learned that Monolith Productions had started development on a single-player open-world Wonder Woman.

It didn't have a title, but the news was exciting. Especially for fans of the DC universe, because this was a character rarely seen in gaming.

Never a main character, Wonder Woman has appeared in Justice League Heroes on the PS2, the MOBA Infinite Crisis, and, of course, Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe.

It was an exciting prospect to have her starring in a game, especially from the makers of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

It was promised not to be a live service game, too. Things were looking good, but it's no longer to be.

In a statement issued to Ethan Gach, senior reporter at Kotaku, Warner Bros said: "We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises – Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones."

"After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios – Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.

"The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman video game will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities."

While we're happy that other games are going ahead, it's crushing new for these studios. Especially after creating such great games, like the Middle-earth series.

There is good news in the pipeline, with James Gunn working with the Arkham team on future projects. Hopefully a Wonder Woman game will come to fruition there, but it's a real shame we'll never get to see the project from Monolith Productions.

