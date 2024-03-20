We've had plenty of memorable superhero games over the years (for better and for worse), with us being treated to some spectacular Spider-Man titles and brilliant Batman games in the last decade or so. Wonder Woman? She hasn't been quite so lucky.

The famous DC superhero has starred in her own movies, had a famous TV show and has been a firm fan favourite among comic book readers since her debut in 1941 by writer and creator William Moulton Marston and artist HG Peter.

It’s about time we got a good Wonder Woman game, too.

Fortunately, Warner Bros agrees, and confirmed that Monolith Productions had started development on a single-player open-world as-yet-untitled Wonder Woman game back in 2021.

It’s been nearly three years since its announcement and we’ve seen nothing of the game since - there’s nary been a noteworthy development update, even.

Until now.

As revealed by Tech4Gamers, WB Games Montréal – the studio which brought us Gotham Knights – is actively hiring for an external development artist to "work closely with [WB Games Montréal] and support the Monolith Productions team on their announced Wonder Woman game".

It should be noted that the job listing doesn’t go into much detail regarding the game or how much WB Games Montréal is assisting in development efforts, but it’s something.

We now know that two studios (at least) are working on the long-gestating Wonder Woman title.

WB Games Montréal previously ported Batman: Arkham City to the Wii U and developed both Batman: Arkham Origins and Gotham Knights. The studio has plenty of experience in the superhero genre.

Coupled with Monolith Productions, who previously gave us both Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, it’s safe to assume Wonder Woman is in safe hands.

Hopefully, Wonder Woman takes at least some of its combat and story cues from the Middle-Earth games. It will use the famous Nemesis system from those games, which created some fun and unique twists for each player's experience.

Fans will be hoping that the team takes its time to give Wonder Woman the video game she deserves, and that we don’t have another Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League situation on our hands.

You may take some solace in the fact that the Wonder Woman game is "not being designed as a live-service game", according to Warner Bros (thanks, IGN!).

Warner Bros explains, "Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open world.

"This third-person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe, while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service."

Fingers crossed we see something of the game soon.

Whenever we do see actual, bona fide footage of the Wonder Woman game, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on RadioTimes.com.

