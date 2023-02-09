Opening these eyeball-festooned chests will require some extra work as they will start acting up and throw tantrums as you get close to them. It will be worth it, though, as within each eyeball chest will be 500 galleons just waiting for you to get your grubby paws on them.

While there are plenty of normal treasure chests to open dotted around the Hogwarts Legacy map, some of them are eye chests. Gross. It had to be eyes. They’re like bits of water in the middle of your face; not nice at all.

These galleons can be used to purchase new gear, beef up your Room of Requirement, or put towards other useful items including Mallowsweet Leaves and Seeds (needed for completing Merlin Trials).

If you want to know how to open eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy, you’re in the right place. Read on to find out how to open up those chests with eyeballs and when you can start opening them up.

How to open Hogwarts Legacy eye chests

You cannot open an eye chest in Hogwarts Legacy as long as they can see you. This means you will need to hide yourself from them and there is only one way to do this: use the Disillusionment spell.

When you spot an eyeball chest, you will need to cast Disillusionment to become invisible. Do this with a decent distance between yourself and the creepy chest. If you cast the spell too close, you won’t be able to open the chest.

Cast the spell some distance away from the eye chest (when it’s not yet been alerted) and sneak up on it. This should let you open them up whenever you come across one anywhere on the map of the large game. Once opened, you’ll be treated to those 500 galleons.

Unfortunately, you won’t have access to the Disillusionment spell right away. You will need to unlock it. Fortunately, unlocking the spell should be no bother. To unlock Disillusionment in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to complete the Secrets of the Restricted Section main story mission.

This quest is fairly early into the game, just 10 missions in, with you completing it likely after just a couple of hours play if you’ve only been focusing on the story up until that point.

So, don’t waste your time trying to sneak up on these eyeball chests if you happen upon one before completing the Secrets of the Restricted Section story mission. You won’t be able to open them before reaching this point in the game.

