Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life trailer reveals Pirates of the Caribbean crossover

Sea of Thieves will parley with Pirates of the Caribbean, as Disney’s Captain Jack Sparrow is set to appear in the popular online ocean-faring game. It’s unclear if Johnny Depp himself is voicing the role, but it sure does sound like him in the trailer.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is the name given to this crossover, which will span five Tall Tales in Rare’s multiplayer Xbox game. It is said to be “packed with secrets and side-quests”.

An Xbox blog post describes this as “the game’s most ambitious story-driven campaign to date”, in which players “will go on a quest to free Jack Sparrow from his prison and witness the power of the world’s greatest Pirate Treasure, which Jack just so happens to have stolen. Jack is being pursued by his old enemy, the notorious Davy Jones, and their arrival on the Sea of Thieves will ultimately spell disaster if Jones and his forces aren’t stopped.”

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, where its first trailer was streamed online to the masses. The trailer, which is the easiest way for players to get a taste for this exciting DLC, can be watched below:

“These iconic characters are here for much more than cameo appearances,” Xbox promises on its blog, “and we’ve worked alongside Walt Disney Games to craft a compelling original narrative that doesn’t just bring two worlds together, but explores what makes each of them special.”

And here’s some more good news – Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life will be totally free for everyone that is already playing Sea of Thieves, whether you’re playing through Xbox Game Pass or bought the game outright on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One or Windows 10 PC.

The release date for the Pirates of the Caribbean content in Sea of Thieves has been confirmed for 22nd June 2021, which is pretty soon! We’ll be sure to bring you more news as we hear it.

