Tekken X Super Smash Bros release date: When will Kazuya join the fight?

Kazuya from Tekken is joining Super Smash Bros Ultimate, with the world of Tekken crossing over with the hugely popular Nintendo fighting game. The news was confirmed during the Nintendo Direct showcase at E3 2021.

Bandai Namco’s original Tekken game launched back in 1995, with Kazuya as its main character. He’s been a regular feature of the franchise ever since, often falling into a villainous role.

Kazuya should be an interesting addition to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, not least because he can switch into his Devil Kazuya form, gaining the power of flight and some different attacks.

But when exactly will the worlds of Tekken and Smash Bros collide? Keep on reading for everything we know about that exciting release date.

When is the Tekken X Super Smash Bros release date?

The exact release date for the Tekken content in Super Smash Bros Ultimate has not yet been revealed, but we do know the date on which more information will become available.

Nintendo has promised that there will be a presentation all about Kazuya on 28th June 2021, which should hopefully confirm the release date for this Tekken content in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Check back here on the 28th for more info, then.

Is there a trailer for Tekken X Super Smash Bros?

Yes, there is a trailer for the Tekken content that is coming to Super Smash Bros! Take a look at the video below to get a glimpse of what Kazuya will be doing in the game.

As more news on this Tekken/Smash crossover becomes available, we’ll be sure to keep you updated! Watch this space, friends.

