WarioWare Get It Together release date: First trailer promises multiplayer microgame mayhem

The WarioWare franchise is making a comeback, with Nintendo announcing a brand-new multiplayer game titled WarioWare: Get It Together.

This announcement was made at E3 2021, during a barnstorming Nintendo Direct presentation which also included the reveal of Metroid Dread, a brand new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and confirmation that a Tekken’s Kazuya is coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The original WarioWare game launched in 2003 for the Game Boy Advance and the Nintendo GameCube, and the most recent instalment was 2018’s WarioWare Gold on the 3DS. The new WarioWare: Get It Together game will be the first game in the series to launch on the Nintendo Switch.

WarioWare: Get It Together has a confirmed release date of 10th September 2021. Until then, you can wrap your head around the game by watching its reveal trailer below.

Lightning-fast microgame mayhem comes to #NintendoSwitch in #WarioWare: Get It Together! For the first time, YOU control Wario and his colorful crew in either solo or 2-player coop. Available 9/10.



Pre-order: https://t.co/cPzMp5K37v pic.twitter.com/YuwIblXJiZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

You can pre-order WarioWare: Get It Together on Nintendo’s official website, where the price is listed as £39.99 – not bad, especially when you consider that a lot of new Switch games are closer to the £50 mark.

In terms of what the game will entail, the Nintendo website describes it like so: “Take on over 200 quick and quirky microgames —lightning-fast minigames filled with frantic fun – solo or with a friend!

“When his latest harebrained business scheme goes awry, Wario must use his signature style (and smell) to fix it. How? By playing a twisted collection microgames of course! From assembling a robot to pulling out a statue’s armpit hair, the WarioWare: Get It Together! game is a comedic, cooperative microgame mashup.”

You can apparently play on your own or with a friend, with two-player co-op being possible in a couple of ways – you can either play with a pal on the same console, or you can connect two consoles up with local wireless.

This sounds like a fun twist on this already-awesome franchise, so we’re very much looking forward to jumping in when that WarioWare: Get It Together release date rolls around on 10th September 2021.

