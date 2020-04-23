When is the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 released? What’s it about?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild not only reinvented the Zelda franchise, but almost single-handedly helped sell Nintendo Switches, got rave reviews, and won several game of the year awards. Naturally, Nintendo soon announced a follow-up in the same cel-shaded, open-world style as the first – and it looks very promising indeed.

The veteran gaming company is remaining tight-lipped on the highly-anticipated sequel and has only released a single 87-second trailer released so far, though there are plenty of clues if you look closely…

When is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel released?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel was announced at E3 2019, suggesting we’ll see the game within the next few years. Leaks have suggested the game could release as early as 2020, but given the Zelda series’ reputation for delays, a 2021 release is far more likely at this point.

For reference, the first Breath of the Wild was first teased in 2013 for a 2015 release, only to be delayed until 2017.

What consoles and platforms will The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel be available on?

There’s no way Nintendo would let go of one of their oldest and most popular franchises – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

What’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel about?

The first game saw the player control long-time protagonist Link, as he awakens from a hundred-year slumber to defeat Ganondorf before he destroys the kingdom of Hyrule.

Our only source for story details for the sequel is a very brief teaser trailer which sees Link and Zelda explore a Hyrule cave, only for shadowy tendrils to awaken a skeleton – which is surely meant to depict the resurrection of Ganondorf. It also suggests a much darker tone for the series – that skeleton would be rather out of place in most Zelda games, and darkness is seen engulfing Hyrule Castle.

There are also rumours of some old Zelda favourites returning – a familiar shadow in the reveal trailer may suggest the return of Skyward Sword’s main villain Demise, while the glowing blue hand has convinced many that the Twili from Twilight Princess are set for a comeback.

What is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game-play?

Very little is known about the Breath of the Wild 2’s gameplay, but it is likely to follow the acclaimed open-world dungeon format of the original.

The popular Hyrule map from the first game is rumoured to return, though will have been corrupted by the shadowy substance seen in the trailer which reveals new areas and spawns new enemies. The catacombs also seen in the teaser has led to speculation this follow-up will include several underground dungeons to explore – or perhaps even a sprawling subterranean network.

Finally, it is rare to see titular character Zelda exploring caves with Link, especially in explorer gear – leading many to believe that she will be a playable character for the first time (in the mainline series at least) and that there will be co-op mechanics in many of the dungeons.

Can I pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2?

Yes, there isn’t even box art yet but Breath of the Wild 2 is available to pre-order – just be prepared to wait a while:

Is there a trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2?

Yes – it’s rather eerie and cryptic:

