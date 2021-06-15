Metroid Dread release date: First trailer brings Samus back to 2D after 19 years

Nintendo has launched the first trailer for Metroid Dread, and its release date has certainly been a long time coming – can you believe it’s been 19 years since the last 2D Metroid game?

Metroid Dread was revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation at E3 2021, where Nintendo also revealed that Tekken and Super Smash Bros are coming together for a crossover.

Nintendo has confirmed that Metroid Dread is a sequel to Metroid Fusion, which will put players back in the role of Samus Aran, the iconic fighter who has mainly been seen in Smash Bros over the last few years.

Metroid Dread has a confirmed release date of 10th August 2021, so there isn’t too much longer to wait. Check out the trailer below!

Suit up as Samus Aran in the first new entry of the 2D #Metroid saga in more than 19 years, #MetroidDread, launching 10/8.



Continue Samus’ story after Metroid Fusion, exploring a strange new planet alone and hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I.



Pre-order: https://t.co/p0Dsf1YiKY pic.twitter.com/gQ40VZbrZT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Metroid Dread will take place on what Nintendo calls a “strange new planet” with Samus facing off against a new threat called E.M.M.I. – it sounds like a good time to us!

Metroid Dread is not to be confused with Metroid Prime 4, a totally different game that’s still in development. There’s no new trailer or confirmed release date for that one, though.

We’re very much looking forward to playing Metroid Dread and we’ll be sure to bring you more news on the Metroid franchise as we hear it.

