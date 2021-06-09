How to watch Ubisoft Forward event at E3 2021 online

Ubisoft has booked their slot on the E3 2021 schedule with the return of Ubisoft Forward, and that means we do not have long to wait until we find out all the secrets that they have lined up to reveal – and we see all that gameplay that is ready to dazzle us.

The action is heading online only this year – that pandemic is not over yet – but given that we did not have E3 at all in 2020, we’ll take this alternative. We really did miss having the big week of gaming last year.

But what is happening with Ubisoft this year and what can we expect to hear about when the show starts? Here is all we know so far, including how you can watch it.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021 online

This year’s E3 conference is free to watch at home, so you may well be wondering how to tune in and watch as Ubisoft, hopefully, wow us with what they have to show us for 2021.

To make sure you do not miss the presentation, head over to the official Ubisoft YouTube channel, subscribe and be ready to press play just before 8pm UK time on June 12th – the pre-show starts at 7pm if you wanted to watch that too.

As for what they are likely to show us, well we can say with almost certainty is that Far Cy 6 will be taking up a good chunk of their showcase time as the delayed game is due to come out in October and getting us all hyped up for the game again will be a priority for them.

Watch Dogs Legion also has some DLC on the way that will be a focus, as will Year 5 Season 2 of For Honor which would have kicked off only a couple of days before the showcase. Rainbow Six Extraction is one we know will be discussed, Ubisoft has already told us that, and more news on The Division: Heartland, Riders Republic and the next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC are expected too.

You can also sign up for E3 which will, we assume, make it easier to keep track of what is happening when, as well as giving you a place to watch everything. So just follow the link, complete the form, and you will be all set for the E3 fun.

