Far Cry 6 release date: trailer, gameplay, story and latest news

When is Far Cry 6 being released? In one of many delays to the gaming industry in recent times, those excited to play the latest game in the Far Cry series next month were left disappointed when the release date was shunted back to later in the year with no exact date revealed yet – although we do keep hearing late-April as a possible spot for it.

So while we know one is coming, and that it should look like the best game in the series on the newly released generations of consoles, we have some time to wait until we get our hands on it – it has been almost three years now since we got the last AAA game in the series.

But it could be worth the wait as Far Cry 6 looks to be one of the best yet with every bit of information making fans that bit more excited, although the inclusion of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito is enough to pique our interest.

Here’s everything we know so far about the latest game in the Far Cry series that will take us to the Caribbean to fight an evil dictator.

When is the Far Cry 6 release date?

We still have a little while to wait before we can play Far Cry 6 as the game has, unfortunately, been postponed. It was previously scheduled to be released until February 18, 2021, which matched up with previous Far Cry releases that tend to come out in the early part of the year, away from the business of peak gaming season.

As for when it is due now, there is still no official release date, but all signs are pointing fans having the game this year – Dutch site Proxis notes fans will have the game by 31st December 2021. AAA games don’t tend to release on New Year’s Eve so we’re fairly confident we’ll see Far Cry 6 well before then. We’ll update this page as soon as a date is confirmed.

Why was Far Cry 6 delayed?

The answer is the same one given for the majority of things that have been delayed over the last 12 months – COVID 19. Game developers have been working from home in the wake of the pandemic and social distancing and this has led to things not being finished in time to make that original release date.

While frustrating, it is a good thing as the last thing we want is the game being released before it’s ready, particularly after everything that gamers went through recently with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077…

Can I pre-order Far Cry 6?

Pre-orders are available right now! Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day.

What platforms can I get Far Cry 6 on?

Far Cry 6 will be available on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC and Stadia release also confirmed.

What is the Far Cry 6 story?

As per the official synopsis: “Far Cry 6 takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, which is inspired by Cuba and described as ‘the largest Far Cry playground to date’ and ‘a tropical paradise that is frozen in time’. It is ruled by ‘El Presidente’ Antón Castillo, a fascist dictator with full control over the island. Castillo is guiding his son Diego, who is unsure of his own future, to follow in his footsteps.

“The player takes the role of a local Yaran named Dani Rojas, a guerrilla soldier fighting for freedom who attempts to restore their nation back to its former glory.”

Far Cry 6 gameplay

Fans of the Far Cry franchise know what the game is all about by now. The first-person shooter game is going with the old adage of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’, by keeping what fans know and love from previous games.

So, makeshift weapons and vehicles will still be around, you will be joining a resistance and using your skills to invade enemy camps and take out anyone that stands in your way. The protagonist of the game, Dani, is also customisable and you can choose whether they are female or male as you begin the game.

Is there a trailer for Far Cry 6?

There most certainly is and it is quite the thing to behold. Resembling an HBO show opening credits rather than a game trailer, this cinematic trailer is, quite simply, stunning.

