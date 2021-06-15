Shin Megami Tensei V will launch in November as Switch exclusive

Shin Megami Tensei V is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch this November.

The news the game would arrive on 12th November 2021 was announced at the E3 Nintendo Switch Direct event today.

The remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne was released on Switch just last month.

The game will let you negotiate with demons and try to convince them to join your team. You can also fuse demons into bigger, more powerful beings. Take a look at the trailer for more:

Nintendo also revealed Kazuya from Tekken would be arriving in Super Smash Bros soon – there’s no release date yet, but the team confirmed more news was on its way soon. The trailer teasing his arrival saw him throwing Kirby over a cliff. More info will arrive on 28th June.

WarioWare also gets a new addition in Get it Together!, available on 10th September on Switch. And Metroid Dread is on its way too – on 8th October – making it the first new entry to the 2D saga in more than 19 years!

