How to place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake in Fortnite (Week 3)

There’s another batch of Fortnite weekly challenges ready for us to tackle and “placing” things play a big part in several of them this week – including placing welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake

Advertisement

You need to place four alien welcome signs to tick this particular Fortnite challenge off of your list, and you’ll get 30,000 XP for doing it – so it is definitely worth your time.

But in order to complete it, you need to know where to look and you also need to know that placing actually means activating (in this case you will be looking for silhouettes) – it doesn’t make it any more complicated if you know what you are doing but they have chosen a weird way to word it!

So if you’re struggling to work how what you’re actually meant to do here, read on for our handy guide on how and where to place the welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake in Fortnite.

Where to place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake in Fortnite

You know which areas you need to go to (Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake are right there in the quest title), but where exactly are all the welcome signs located? Here are the details!

To the east of the swimming pool at the south of Lazy Lake on the small hill.

Under a tree on the road that runs east of Lazy Lake.

The road that runs northeast as you leave Lazy Lake is another.

The North entrance to Cap’n Carp restaurant is where the fourth is.

The wooden walkway northwest of Lazy Lake is the final location.

Once you find a welcome sign, what you will actually see is the blue silhouette of one. All you need to do is approach it and then interact with it and the sign will be put in place.

Interact with the blue outlines of signs at four of the five locations, and the challenge will be done – that wonderful XP will be all yours!

Read more on Fortnite:

This is yet another Fortnite challenge this week that tasks the player with ‘placing’ an item that is actually already there, and what you really need to do is to interact with something nearby. Why have they used the word ‘place’? We have no idea but we imagine many will be left confused by it.

If you’re still struggling to work out how to do it, take a look at the handy video below which shows you exactly what you need to do:

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.