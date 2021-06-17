Fortnite: Where to step onto a body scanner for this week’s Legendary challenge
Published:
The alien-filled fun of Fortnite Season 7 is underway and there are a ton of exciting new things in the game now, from UFOs to new skins and weapons.
Continuing as normal though are the Fortnite weekly challenges and this week has given quite a mix of things to do to get that sweet XP that is on offer.
One of the challenges this week involves finding and stepping on body scanners but you may have trouble finding them without a bit of a guide – and that’s what we have for you below!
So, to go about finding a body scanner, here is what you need to know.
Where to find the body scanners in Fortnite
There are seven body scanners that you can find on the map and here is where they all are:
- Right in the centre of Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks
- East of Corny Complex
- North of Pleasant Park
- East of Weeping Woods
- West of Believer Beach
- Southeast of Misty Meadows
- Southwest of Slurpy Swamp
The image at the top of this article is what a body scanner looks like and all you need to do when you find one is to step on it and that’s it – the challenge is done and the XP has been gained!
You can do them all if you want to but for the challenge itself you just need to step onto one of them, so this should be a quick and easy Legendary challenge to tick off your list for this week.
Sometimes, of course, a visual aid can help! If you’re struggling to find a Fortnite body scanner location, check out the handy video below and copy what the player in the clip does.
