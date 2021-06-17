Fortnite: Where to find the dead drops in Weeping Woods

The excitement of the Fortnite weekly challenges is only ramping up for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and the addition of aliens into the games is giving us a great variety of things to do – including flying UFOs, which is every bit as awesome as it sounds!

Advertisement

There are many challenges this week, and the one we are looking at here requires you to find and interact with a dead drop that you will find in the Weeping Woods.

You should not have too much trouble tracking it down, there are a few of them, but if you need a guide for where to go then we’ve got you covered!

Where is the Weeping Woods Dead Drop in Fortnite?

Well, we probably don’t need to tell you to head to the Weeping Woods but, just in case, head to the Weeping Woods!

There are six of them dotted about, so you should not have too much of a problem finding one – and the above picture shows you what they look like. As for whereabouts the six are, here are the details!

Just to the north across the river you will find the first one.

For the second, head to the northeast of the bridge across the river.

Head southwest of that bridge for the third.

The north bend of the river will see you come across another.

Head south to another bend of the river for the fifth one.

For the last, head southeast until you spot a clearing by the buildings.

When you find one, all you need to do is interact with it to complete the challenge and bask in the glory of all that XP.

Read more:

Do you need more help in tracking down the dead drops? Check out this handy video that will show you the way.

Want a refresher of this week’s other challenges? Here they are:

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures (500)

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

As for the Legendary challenges, they are:

Step onto a Body Scanner (1)

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3)

Deal damage with IO tech weapons (200)

Damage an IO Guard (1)

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.