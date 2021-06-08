Quickest way to converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (Fortnite season 7)
There's a whole lot of conversing going on for one of Fortnite Season 7's challenges.
Published:
The alien-stuffed Fortnite Season 7 is here, and the very first Legendary Quest is to converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger.
Why wouldn’t you want a chat? Aliens have just invaded the Fortnite map, bring with them heaps of new weapons, a fresh Battle Pass and special appearances from Rick Sanchez and Superman to boot.
Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger are all NPCs, and you’ll need to find them in specific locations if you want to complete this quest.
So where do you find them so you can chin wag and get things moving? Complete this one and you get 45,000 XP.
Where to find Sunny, Dreamflower, Riot, Abstrakt and Bushranger
You only need three of the five to complete this quest. Here’s where to find them:
Sunny – head to Believer Beach pier, that’s near the restaurant.
Dreamflower – look in the house at Flopper Pond, that’s SE of Believer Beach.
Bushranger – North of the crater, head along the river north of the centre of the new map.
Abstrakt – Look around Retail Row.
Riot – Follow the road west from Catty Corner and he’s by the steel bridge there.
If you’re struggling to find any of them, check out the video below, where you can see a talented player locating each one in turn. It should help you get the job done!
How to converse with Sunny, Dreamflower, Riot, Abstrakt or Bushranger
Once you’ve found them then click the conversation bubble to have the interaction for the Quest. There are quite a few people buzzing about today, so walk carefully when trying this one. It may sound easy on paper, but it could go south quickly if you bump into another player.
We recommend dropping north of the crater and tackling Bushranger. When you finish up there go talk to Sunny, on Believer Beach at the Pier. If you do that you can easily hop over to find Dreamflower and that’s your three done.
Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:
- Get unlimited gaming with Utomik 3 month subscription for £13.49
- Buy Nintendo Switch Online 12 months membership for £14.99
- Get a 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £2.99
- Get PS Plus 12 months at CDKeys for £43.99
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news. Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.