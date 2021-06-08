Quickest way to converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (Fortnite season 7)

The alien-stuffed Fortnite Season 7 is here, and the very first Legendary Quest is to converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger.

Advertisement

Why wouldn’t you want a chat? Aliens have just invaded the Fortnite map, bring with them heaps of new weapons, a fresh Battle Pass and special appearances from Rick Sanchez and Superman to boot.

Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger are all NPCs, and you’ll need to find them in specific locations if you want to complete this quest.

So where do you find them so you can chin wag and get things moving? Complete this one and you get 45,000 XP.

Where to find Sunny, Dreamflower, Riot, Abstrakt and Bushranger

You only need three of the five to complete this quest. Here’s where to find them:

Sunny – head to Believer Beach pier, that’s near the restaurant.

Dreamflower – look in the house at Flopper Pond, that’s SE of Believer Beach.

Bushranger – North of the crater, head along the river north of the centre of the new map.

Abstrakt – Look around Retail Row.

Riot – Follow the road west from Catty Corner and he’s by the steel bridge there.

If you’re struggling to find any of them, check out the video below, where you can see a talented player locating each one in turn. It should help you get the job done!

How to converse with Sunny, Dreamflower, Riot, Abstrakt or Bushranger

Once you’ve found them then click the conversation bubble to have the interaction for the Quest. There are quite a few people buzzing about today, so walk carefully when trying this one. It may sound easy on paper, but it could go south quickly if you bump into another player.

We recommend dropping north of the crater and tackling Bushranger. When you finish up there go talk to Sunny, on Believer Beach at the Pier. If you do that you can easily hop over to find Dreamflower and that’s your three done.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news. Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.