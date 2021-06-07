Fortnite Season 7 server downtime: Are the servers down, and when will they be back?

It may seem like only a week ago that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 began and gave us a ton of new things from a new map to animals now being in Fortnite.

Advertisement

But it was actually over three months ago and Season 6 is now drawing to a close. But there is no reason to be sad about that as all it means is that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is on the way and the game is all set to launch it any day now.

But, as regular Fornite players will know, a new season means that we will not be able to play the game for a while when the servers go down for the big update and as that is happening very soon, here is all the information you need to know!

When is the Fortnite Season 7 server downtime?

Make the most of being able to play Fortnite today as you won’t be able to sink as many hours into it tomorrow!

We are expecting the servers to go down on June 8th 2021 to make way for Season 7, and here in the UK that downtime is predicted to begin at 9am or thereabouts.

Is Fortnite down now?

If you are reading this prior to June 8th, the game should be online. But if you are reading this between 9am and 12 midday UK time on June 8th itself, the servers should be down. If you’re not sure what the current server status is, you may want to check a couple of places: the community-driven Down Detector website will tell you if other players are having problems, and the official Fortnite Status Twitter account will show you the latest posts from the developers at Epic Games.

Read more:

When will the servers come back online for Fortnite Season 7?

Based on previous updates like this, we imagine that we will be looking at a 3-hour window where we will not be able to play the game, which means that from 12 midday on June 8th here in the UK, we should have the servers all back and up and ready to play – with all the new things that season 7 should bring.

At least the downtime is in the morning, when many of us will be working!

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Fortnite is keeping its cards close to its chest for what Season 7 will bring and while we would be surprised if it was anywhere near the level of change that we had for Season 6, there should still be some fun surprises for us all to enjoy. And the word is that we should get ready for aliens to be added!

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.