Where to get Squid Game costumes, tracksuits and masks

Surprising hit Squid Game has taken the TV world by storm, with the South Korean horror drama racing to the top of the Netflix charts all over the globe and fast securing its place as the most talked-about show of 2021.

And with Halloween approaching, you can’t be the only person who’s thinking Squid Game might be the perfect inspiration for a costume this year. With its distinctive green numbered tracksuits for the players and sinister red hooded jumpsuits and fencing masks for the ‘soldiers’, the show certainly lends itself to cosplay of the highest order.

With the series being such an overnight sensation, you might think there wouldn’t be many options available yet when it comes to getting the Squid Game look. Well, you’d be wrong. The market has already been flooded with options inspired by the programme, so we have searched the internet to find some of the best-looking examples so you don’t have to.

There’s something for fans of every character from the show out there, so let us begin.

Numbered tracksuit and t-shirt set

In just a few weeks, the green numbered tracksuits that the contestants wear have become some of the most recognised clothing on TV, and this set lets you get a pretty close to authentic all-in look – including a tracksuit top, bottoms and numbered t-shirt.

The set is available in the numbers of many of the most central characters to the series, including 067, 001, 456 and 218.

Soldier costume with triangle mask

The sinister and faceless soldiers who patrol the Squid Game arena are ranked by the shape that appears on their mask. This costume comes with a full red hooded jumpsuit and the triangle mask to allow Halloween party-goers to really get the Squid Game-inspired look.

The Front Man face mask

The mysterious Front Man leader in Squid Game has a different type of face mask to all the other soldiers. His sinister presence overshadows the horrifying events of the game, and this mask is inspired by the character in the show.

