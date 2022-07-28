Squid Game follows Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) and hundreds of other players who are in financial hardship as they compete in a series of challenges, all loosely based off childhood games, to win the incredible prize of ₩45.6 billion (roughly £29 million). Instead of the losers getting voted off each round, however, like you’d see in British telly shows such as Pointless and The Chase, they get killed.

The RadioTimes.com team absolutely devoured the Squid Game series when it launched on Netflix in September last year: a stellar cast, cliff-hangers, and tons of action? Now that’s a recipe for binge-watching. Of course, it’s also horrifically gory and intense, but that’s what’s to be expected from a South Korean survival horror.

The South Korean survival drama focuses on themes like class disparity and capitalism, like we’ve seen in other South Korean thrillers, such as Parasite and Train to Busan.

Now, one year after Squid Game launched on Netflix, there’s the chance to play the games for yourself, in real life. Don’t worry, though, your life isn’t on the line.

What is the Squid Game experience?

Take on the glass stepping stones Netflix

From 21st September 2022, the Squid Game immersive experience is available to play in the UK.

If, like us, you were sat watching TV deciding whether you’d make it out a challenge alive — we would’ve nailed the honeycomb challenge, without a doubt, but tug of war may have been the end of us (I mean, physical strength isn’t our strong point) — here’s your chance to see for certain.

The immersive experience has adapted six games from the show: face the creepy giant doll in Red Light, Green Light, attempt to cut out shapes in the Dalgona Honeycomb Challenge, show your strength (or lack of) in Tug of War, take part in a game of Marbles (we promise it’ll have less heart-breaking results than the series), try your luck at the Glass Stepping Stones, then finish the experience with Squid, the children’s game.

All of the games are life-sized digital versions, so your life isn’t at risk, we can assure you.

Where is the Squid Game experience?

How steady is your hand? Netflix

In collaboration with Netflix, tourist attraction Immersive Gamebox is primed to release the Squid Game experience this September.

The Squid Game experience is available to play in all Immersive Gamebox locations, including two in London (Southwark and Wandsworth), Essex and Manchester.

Immersive Gamebox is known for its hyper-entertainment digital experience, which makes use of projection mapping, 3D motion tracking and surround sound to fully involve you in the activity. For an intense (to put it mildly) show like Squid Game, we wouldn’t expect anything less than a heart-racing, nail-biting experience.

