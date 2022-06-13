Squid Game season 2 to introduce killer doll Young-hee's boyfriend

In a message on Netflix's Twitter account, the show's director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said that as well as returns for Gi-hun and the Front Man, season 2 will also feature Young-hee's boyfriend, called Cheol-su.

After multiple previous confirmations from the cast and creatives, Netflix has officially announced that Squid Game will return for season 2, with a major new character joining the fray.

In the first season of the Netflix phenomenon, Young-hee was the giant robot doll with sensors that detected movement in the Red Light, Green Light game.

The character was based on drawings of a young girl found in Korean textbooks, who was often seen alongside a boy, known as Cheol-su.

The message on Twitter also said cryptically that "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back", while teasing that the new season will show "a whole new round".

Alongside the message, Netflix also posted a short video showing a robotic eye lighting up, which at first appeared to be Young-hee, but could now seemingly be that of Cheol-su.

One star who we presume won't be returning for season 2 is Jung Ho-yeon, whose character Kang Sae-byeok perished in the first season.

The actress recently revealed that she was "happy" shooting her character's death scene, and that it was "the most comfortable scene I ever had.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ho-yeon also said she thought she had "totally messed up" after she watched the series for the first time, saying she was "trying to prepare for the bad reactions and everything".

In a roundtable with other actresses, she then admitted that "maybe it was better than I thought".

Squid Game is now available to watch on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix or alternatively head to our TV Guide for something to watch tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.